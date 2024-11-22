"They are so back"- Fans rejoice as 2NE1 features on Dazed Cover as a group after long hiatus

On November 21, 2024, the South Korean K-pop girl group 2NE1 was featured in Dazed Korea's Supplement issue after a long hiatus, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The four members, Bom, CL, Minzy, and Dara, graced the forthcoming December 2024 issue.

Each member of the group donned red outfits styled with different accessories, including necklaces, belts, and other elements. Subsequently, the images circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Many fans expressed their excitement and appreciation, and an X user tweeted:

"They are so back! Queens going to dominate Kpop again."

The fandom praised the band and the looks for the photoshoot and stated they looked "confident, effortless and stylish."

"No typical crop top short skirt kpop gurlies outfits, no same hairstyles, and yet so cohesive and ate 2NE1 truly are queens of fashion in kpop,"- a fan reacted.

"I still stand by this, no Kpop girl group is this confident, effortless, and stylish as them,"- a fan commented.

"they exude confidence! I got goosebumps on this one photo and they're just standing there staring at my soul,"- a fan mentioned.

Other fans stated that they wanted a magazine featuring the girl group and described 2NE1 as "ONE OF THE LEGENDS" of the South Korean music industry.

"ONE OF THE LEGENDS OF SOUTH KOREA .. I WANT MAGAZINE OF THIS PLEASE,"- a user reacted.

"OH 2NE1 YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS,"- a user commented.

"2024 is THAT year for them indeed,"- a user mentioned.

More about 2NE1

The South Korean girl group made their official debut on May 6, 2009, with the single Fire. The band has four members: Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy. They have been associated with labels such as YG Entertainment and YGEX. The group's name stands for "New Evolution of the 21st Century" and is pronounced as "To anyone or Twenty-one."

Subsequently, they unveiled their first mini album, 2NE1, on July 8, 2009, through YG Entertainment. It featured seven tracks, Fire, I Don't Care, In The Club, Let's Go Party, Pretty Boy, Stay Together, and Lollipop. The record was produced by Teddy and distributed through YG Plus.

The band has an extensive discography, including To Anyone, Welcome Back, Collection, Crush, Nolza, Go Away, Scream, I Am The Best, Lonely, Missing You, Welcome Back, and other records.

In recent news, YG Entertainment has announced that the group would reunite for multiple shows to commemorate their 15th anniversary. The band kickstarted their fourth Welcome Back Tour at Seoul's Olympic Hall on October 4, 2024. It includes twenty-five shows in Asia. The band's next stop is at the Beach City International Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 22 and 23, 2024.

