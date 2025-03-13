“They would make a viral K-drama rom com”- Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Cha Eun-woo’s appearance at the YSL FW25 show

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo and BLACKPINK’s Rosé attended the Saint Laurent Fall 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, drawing attention from fans and the media. The K-pop idols showcased their personal styles on the final day of the event and impressed everyone.

Ad

With a single gold bangle and delicate braid, Rosé’s minimalistic, off the shouldered white dress radiated style. A more polished version was sported by Cha Eun-woo who donned a striped dress with a coat and brown trousers topped off with a brown tie.

Social media engagement surged with positive reactions, as Rosé and Eun-woo's posts garnered 1.4 million and 837K likes, respectively. Fans were clearly excited to see this pair attend the same event.

Ad

Trending

"I'm not a shipper, but agree they would make a viral K-drama rom com" said one fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Don't attack me but they really look like couple her" noted another.

"Breathing the same air at the same event but not a single picture or interaction. Ysl im still waiting/rooting for these two to have a campaign together." commented another fan.

Fans are rooting for Rosé and Cha-Eun-woo to work on a project together.

"prince & princess of ysl" reacted another.

Ad

"ysl we need a global starring these two" another said.

More about Cha Eun-woo and Rose

Lee Dong-min, known as Cha Eun-woo, is a South Korean singer and actor signed to Fantagio. He is a member of the boy band ASTRO and debuted as a solo artist with the EP Entity. Cha started his acting career in the film My Brilliant Life and gained international fame for his roles in Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, True Beauty, Island, A Good Day to Be a Dog, and Wonderful World.

Ad

Ad

Cha Eun-woo plays the main role of the civil servant Lee Woon-jeong in the romantic drama The Wonder Fools, an adventurous fantasy series in which an ordinary group of people gain unexpected superpowers to protect their town, Haeseong, both in dire need and danger. The story is set to feature the south Korean town in the year of 1999 when it was about to transition into a world of technology.

Eun-woo’s character may seem simple on the surface level but having strong belief systems paired with social ineptness, brings this personality full circle allowing the audience to understand the complexity in simple characters.

Ad

Rosé, born Roseanne Park, debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016. Her first studio album, Rosie, released on December 6, 2024, achieved major global success, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, making her the highest-charting female K-pop artist on the chart. The album also reached No. 4 on the UK Albums Chart and No. 2 in Australia, setting records for a female K-pop soloist.

The single, Toxic Till the End, became her third top-ten hit on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. In 2025, Rosé made headlines by withdrawing from the Korea Music Copyright Association, becoming the first major K-pop artist to leave the organization in over two decades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback