“THEY’RE JUST GENIUS”- Fans react as Hoshi X Woozi rolls out Beam MV with iconic SEVENTEEN references, including NANA tour & more

On Monday, March 10, SEVENTEEN's latest subunit, Hoshi X Woozi, rolled out their first single album, Beam. The album's title track 96ers was accompanied by a music video.

Given that fans and netizens were looking forward to the track since the concept photos and teaser releases, many rushed in to get a glimpse of the same as soon as it landed on the internet.

While people were already impressed with the song and it's music video, they were all the more stunned to see the various iconic SEVENTEEN references embedded in the MV.

Part of the lyrics of the song was seen directly referencing the song from the leader line subunit, CHEERS. The lyrics went, "At the party, raise the glass, (CHEERS)", a lyric that's also in the song, CHEERS.

Additionally, one of the lyrics also had the word, "Geonbae, Salute", which was a reference to a joke made by DK in their travel reality show, NANA TOUR.

Therefore, people were warmed by the two members subtly referencing and shouting out to their fellow group members and highlighting their identity as SEVENTEEN.

Here are a few fan reactions to the same:

"IDK THEY'RE JUST GENIUS GENIUS"

"AHHHH IM SO SAD BC THIS COULD'VE BEEN OUR PARTY SONG EVERY CONCERT'S ENCORE AND I THINK THEY WOULD ACTUALLY PERFORM IT ON APRIL" said a fan on X

"this song is full of svt references" added another fan

"M SO OBSESSED WITH ALL THE CONTEXTS OH MY GOD" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they were impressed with the debut release for Hoshi X Woozi.

"I dare say the MV has stylistic similarities to both Spider and Ruby. This track is literally an ode to their youth" stated a fan

"You’ll really know that they produce their own music coz they add a lot of inside jokes and seventeen lore on their lyrics" added an X user

"I LOVE THEIR BRAINS SO MUCH" said a netizen

"seventeen sampling themself because they’re the real OG" commented another X user

All you need to know about SEVENTEEN and it's subunits

SEVENTEEN is a 13-piece K-pop boy group that debut under Pledis Entertainment in 2015. The group consists of the members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. It also holds three main subunits namely Hip Hop, Performance, and Vocal.

Hip Hop consists of the members Mingyu, Wonwoo, S.Coups, and Vernon. The Performance subunit consists of the members The8, Jun, Dino, ans Hoshi, and the Vocal subunit has the members DK, Seungkwan, Joshua, Woozi, and Jeonghan.

Apart from these units, another subunit was also officially rolled out in February 2023.

The subunit BSS or BooSeokSoon debuted with their single album called Second Wind, and they recently rolled out a comeback with the release of their second single album, Teleparty. The latest subunit of SEVENTEEN is Hoshi X Woozi.

The group consists of the two members of the group who were born in 1996, and they made their debut with the release of their single album, Beam.

The album holds a total of three tracks, Pinocchio with So!YoOn!, 96er, and Stupid Idiot. Thefore, fans and netizens have been excitedly tuning into the same.

