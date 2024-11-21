“They're more like daughter and father”- Fans react to Lim Ji-yeon’s reported pairing against Lee Jung-jae in upcoming rom-com

On November 20, Korean news outlet Star Today reported that The Glory actress Lim Ji-yeon is set to star alongside Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae in a rom-com drama, Petty Love. The series is written by the writer of Doctor Cha, Jung Yeo-rang, and directed by Kim Ga-ram of the hit K-drama Good Partner. The upcoming K-drama marks Lee Jung-jae's comeback in a rom-com after 15 years.

Meanwhile, the news of the pairing of these two top Korean stars has attracted negative reactions from netizens, mainly because of the 17-year age gap between them - Lee Jung-jae, 51, and Lim Ji-yeon, 34. A netizen wrote on X:

"Wtf?? as if they ran out of attractive, talented, and unproblematic actors in this industry for a romance drama, I mean.. why did they cast this nasty man?? they could never be a romantic couple, they're more like daughter and father in my eyes ewwh."

The drama would revolve around the love story of an actor known, for his detective role, and a former political reporter who was demoted to the entertainment vertical. However, several K-drama fans objected to the idea of the 34-year-old actress being paired alongside Lee Jung-jae, especially in a romantic genre.

"Casting directors what is wrong with you?" an X user reacted.

"Romance?? jiyeon im so sorry but run," another user expressed.

"WHAT THE FFFFFF a romcom out of all genres too," a comment read.

"In what world did they think this was a good idea and cast him as her lead? No chemistry check at all," a K-drama enthusiast relayed.

On the other hand, many fans did not mind the age gap and believed in the talents of both actors in making the plot work.

"I WILL BE THERE NO MATTER WHAT," an X user stated.

"The plot is plotting. Don't know about this combination but they're both really good actors so they'll most likely find a way to make it work," a K-drama fan reacted.

Lee Jung-jae's controversial past brings unease to netizens as he pairs up with Lim Ji-yeon

Apart from the huge age gap, Emmy Award winner Lee Jung-jae's controversial past has been a point of deep concern for netizens. The actor has been involved in multiple cases, revolving around assaults and DUIs.

In 1999, the actor was detained for driving under the influence, with his blood alcohol content being 0.22 percent (the limit in South Korea is 0.5). His driving led to a collision with a 23-year-old woman driver. However, he refuted the charges, but three years later, he was charged with the same offense.

In the same year (1999), he was charged with yet another assault, as he and his friend drunkenly attacked another man.

Further, in 2000, he allegedly dragged a 22-year-old woman from a nightclub in Busan and kicked her. The victim reportedly sustained multiple injuries that required two weeks of recovery in the hospital. This brought another assault charge on Lee.

Lee Jung-jae has also displayed an aversion towards the LGBTQ+ community/homosexuals. In 2013, during an interview with Vogue Korea, the actor seemingly outed his friend and prominent stylist Woo Jong-wan, soon after his suicide. Lee portrayed and insinuated Woo's sexuality as an inconvenience, as he said:

"I said to (him), you should stop being gay. Haven't you been that way enough?"

Netizens brought his dark past to light with the news of his new project with Lim Ji-yeon, as they tried to shed light on the fallacy of the entertainment industry in punishing men for their wrong-doings.

"Homophobic loser accused of SA keeps getting work and we're supposed to believe anything ever ruins men's careers," a netizen said.

"What is the obsession with casting sh*tty men?? are the unproblematic ones not available??" another netizen reiterated.

With the finalization of the cast of Petty Love, with Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Jung-jae in the lead, the filming is set to begin in 2025, with the goal of broadcasting the series in the same year.

