"They said that she only is famous in Korea" — Fans react as BLACKPINK Jennie's 'The Ruby Experience' New York tickets get sold out within 10 minutes

On January 30, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie's New York leg of The Ruby Experience concert reportedly sold out within just 10 minutes of ticket sales opening, as per an X post by Pop Core. The highly anticipated event is set to take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on March 10.

With the venue accommodating only 6,000 seats, fans were stunned to learn that over 55,000 people are still in the waiting queue trying to secure tickets. This overwhelming demand was revealed through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner for the event.

Fans took to social media to express their pride and excitement over this high-scale demand. One X user wrote:

"They said that she only is famous in Korea"

Fans also celebrated her success in securing a sold-out show for her first-ever solo concert experience.

"JENNIE KIM YOU’LL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS!" a fan exclaimed.

"She sold over 15k tickets in the US in minutes, she could easily fill an arena if she wanted to. it’s her first solo concert btw!" a fan affirmed.

"Please consider bigger venues for future JENNIE concerts!" a fan pleaded.

Many praised the singer, noting her demand and power as an artist.

"Oh big ruby you’ll always be in demand," a fan said.

"She's the Queen of K-pop. The global IT girl, it's so easy for her," a fan stated.

Jennie to hold 3 concerts under the banner of The Ruby Experience

The BLACKPINK artist took the internet by storm with the announcement of The Ruby Experience concerts, marking her first-ever solo concert tour. The news arrived just days after she unveiled her debut solo album, RUBY, which is all set for a release on March 7, 2025.

The highly anticipated tour will kick off on March 6, 2025, in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater, followed by a New York show at Radio City Music Hall on March 10. The show will conclude in Seoul at Seoul Inspire Arena on March 15.

In a heartfelt gesture by her, a portion of the ticket sales proceeds will be donated toward relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires. Due to the overwhelming demand, show tickets sold out within minutes. This prompted fans to call for larger venues to accommodate more attendees for the BLACKPINK star's concerts.

RUBY, the BLACKPINK member's first full-length solo album, features 15 tracks and includes collaborations with international artists like Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Doechii, Kali Uchis, and FKJ. However, ahead of the album's official release, she surprised fans with a pre-release single, ZEN, on January 25, 2025.

