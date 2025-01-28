Netizens have been actively discussing the recent allegations against the label representing BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Atlantic Records. The allegations made by American singer and rapper Russ on January 27, 2025, went viral, in which he purportedly accused Atlantic Records of inflating streams and sales for their artists, a practice he referred to as “micro-publishing.”

In the video, Russ explained that the label allegedly manipulates streaming numbers by placing songs on hundreds of playlists with relatively small followings.

While each playlist generates minimal streams individually, the combined effect of multiple playlists significantly boosts overall numbers. He said,

"Atlantic Records already got caught. I don't know if I'm supposed to be saying that. But Atlantic Records, they be boosting their streams."

Trending

He added:

" Yeah, they be boosting their streams because they pay people to micro-publish, which basically means, you know, let's say, and you go put this song on 300 playlists that all have only like 20K followers each. When you add it up over the whole scope of 300 different playlists or whatever, it's all boosted, you know?"

He continued:

"So they do the same thing with followers where, you know, they all band up together. People are paying social media agencies $20,000, $30,000 a month to comment, to like. It's like micro-publishing."

Expand Tweet

He suggested that this strategy, along with paying social media agencies for artificial engagement such as likes and comments, creates an illusion of popularity.

Russ even admitted his hesitation in speaking out, but he ultimately shared his observations, adding fuel to the controversy.

The claims have sparked widespread debate online, with fans and critics sharing their opinions on the matter. An X user, @prodmegtan, wrote:

"this is getting ridiculous."

Expand Tweet

Others speculated whether this could be the reason behind the massive success of Bruno Mars and Rosé 's APT.

"Rosé fans scream “organic” “1 version” “effortlessly” meanwhile they have 240 versions for 1 song. just downright shameless and fraudulent," an X user wrote.

"If the girl from the apartment had released her song on another, less fraudulent label, we wouldn't be putting up with her now," a netizen commented.

"let’s act like we didn’t know lol Atlantic is very known for their cheap ways to make their artists look “successful” now they got exposed AGAIN," another person added.

"Atlantic has +200 versions of “APT” by ROSÈ & Bruno counting as the same song which are using them currently on multiple playlists," a user wrote.

Others emphasized that music should remain free from fraudulent practices and be appreciated through genuine means.

"gonna be so fr why should I give a shit?? people are still choosing to listen to APT/its different versions because its a good fun song," a fan commented.

"Going to this lengths to make a song popular and spending so much on it doesn't make it barely profitable?," an X user mentioned.

"Being passionate about music sometimes sucks. I hate how money interferes with art. That the industry tactics make me perceive music as disingenuous if it's "too" viral," a netizen wrote.

More about BLACKPINK’s Rosé, her partnership with Atlantic Records, & more

BLACKPINK’s Rosé, who joined Atlantic Records in September 2024 as part of her global solo career, has been a focal point of this discussion. The singer, whose real name is Roseanne Park, announced her signing via Instagram, expressing her excitement about upcoming projects.

Rosé 's recent collaboration with Bruno Mars on the track APT. went viral, earning her several accolades, including becoming the first female K-pop artist to enter the Billboard Radio Songs Top 10 and reaching No. 1 on Apple Music's Global Chart.

Expand Tweet

Rosé ’s achievements, including her record-breaking debut solo album Rosie, which reached No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 chart, have solidified her position as a global star.

However, the discussion around Atlantic Records’ methods has led some to question whether her success, alongside other Atlantic artists, is entirely organic.

Fans pointed out that Rosé 's APT. has multiple versions, allegedly as many as 181, which are reportedly used to increase streaming numbers artificially. This tactic, according to critics, is part of the label’s broader strategy to inflate their artists’ metrics.

Adding to the controversy, Atlantic Records has faced scrutiny for its financial practices, with allegations suggesting that the label spends exorbitant amounts on promotional strategies, often outweighing the profits generated by the artists.

While Russ’s claims have ignited heated discussions online, the broader implications of these allegations remain unclear. Rosé released her solo album Rosie on December 6, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback