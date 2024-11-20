"This is HER moment"- Fans excited as BLACKPINK's Lisa announces her debut solo album 'Alter Ego' out on February 28,2025

On November 19, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa officially announced the release of her solo debut album Alter Ego through their official X account, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The latest update was accompanied by a pictorial showcasing Lisa wearing heavy make-up and covering her head with a black veil.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Subsequently, she dropped a three-minute-long trailer for her forthcoming album on the official YouTube channel of LLOUD. The video showcased the female artist's eyes changing colors throughout different landscapes. She further traveled from a rock structure to a space catwalk, a garden, and a motorcycle track and continued on a volcanic runaway.

The announcement of BLACKPINK's Lisa's latest update circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"This is HER moment, and we’re here for it! CANT WAIT."

Expand Tweet

The fandom expressed that they could not wait for her upcoming record and cited her as a legend.

"Can't wait for this—LISA is about to take over,"- a fan reacted.

"Thank you Lisa, thank you beautiful, I love you, I am excited to listen to your full album, I have been waiting for this great moment, and to see that your album will really come out, it fills me with a lot of happiness, I love you beautiful Lisa, I love you my shining star,"- a fan shared.

"Oh Lisa is a legend already.......love the cover,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also confessed that BLACKPINK's Lisa was coming to dominate in 2025, and they could not wait to get the signed version of the physical record.

"YESSSSSSS LISA OH MY GOSHHHHH I JUST PRE ORDERED MY SIGNED COPIES OMGGG,"- a user commented.

"I missed to buy the Signed Version. Why did you guys get it so fast? Can you add more,"- a user mentioned.

"She's coming to dominate 2025,"- a user shared.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa's Alter Ego

BLACKPINK's Lisa's upcoming album Alter Ego is the first full-length album. It would incorporate her previous tracks, including Rockstar, New Woman, and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), on June 28, August 16, and October 4, 2024, respectively. The physical record would be available in five versions, including Vixi, Kiki, Roxi, Sunni, and Speedi.

It would consist of items such as a rounded-edge super jewel case, one randomized photocard, a holographic star sticker, a CD, and shrink-wrapped. In recent news, the female artist has held her fan meet and concert in places including Kaohsiung, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Singapore.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's much-anticipated album Alter Ego is scheduled for release on February 28, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback