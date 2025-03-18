"This is what I've been waiting for": Fans thrilled as BTS' Jin is set to fence in the upcoming RUN JIN episode

On Tuesday, March 18, the latest episode of BTS' Jin's variety show, RUN JIN, was released. At the end of the same, the preview of the next RUN JIN episode was unveiled, revealing that the K-pop idol will be practicing fencing or learning how to fence in the upcoming episode. The professional South Korean fencer, Oh Sang-uk, would also make a guest appearance for the episode.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Given that the idol has also been experimental with the tasks and activities he has been choosing for his variety show, fans weren't surprised about the upcoming episode's theme. Many fans are thrilled to learn that the idol will be fencing.

"This is what i've been waiting for!!" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"FINALLY ONE OF MY DREAMS WILL COME TRUE," said a fan on X

"biggest thank you to whoever made this possible lemme kiss you mwa mwa," added another fan

"im seated for this one," commented a netizen

More fans and netizens shared their excitement about the upcoming RUN JIN episode.

"FINALLY FINALLY I WAS HOPING FOR THIS," stated a fan

Ad

"Finallyyyy the fencing episode. My man is looking too fine," added another X user

"OHH WE WON SO BAD," commented another X user

All you need to know about the BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jin is a South Korean singer-songwriter housed under Big Hit Entertainment. The idol debuted with his fellow BTS members in 2013, and he stands as one of the vocalists of the group alongside the members Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Ad

The idol also kickstarted his solo career with a few independent releases on SoundCloud like Abyss, Tonight, etc. However, his official solo debut was in October 2022, when he released his first single, The Astronaut with Coldplay. In December 2022, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service and was discharged from the same in June 2024.

Ad

The very next day after his discharge, he held a special BTS anniversary festa event where he hugged 1000 BTS fans who were chosen through a raffle to celebrate BTS' 11th debut anniversary. He also made history as the first South Korean singer to participate in the Olympics Torch Relay as he represented South Korea in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In August 2024, he kickstarted his variety show, RUN JIN, a spin-off of BTS' popular K-pop variety show, RUN BTS. In the show, the idol embarks on various tasks, from visiting his old school, playing games with guests, volunteering in a farm, learning wrestling, and more. A new episode of the show comes out every Tuesday on BTS' official YouTube channel, @BTS.

Ad

On the other hand, the eldest BTS member also released his first solo album, Happy, in December 2024. Following the same, the idol has mostly been active with his variety show while also attending events as the brand ambassador or Gucci and FRED.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback