“This lame joke was never funny”- Fans enraged over ATEEZ members’ alleged disrespectful remark towards SAN’s facial features

On Thursday, November 21, the ATEEZ members were criticized for allegedly making fun of their member SAN's facial features. During an ATEEZ livestream that was held after the first-day event of the 2024 MAMA Awards, the members went around talking about their experience at the show, and their recent activities, among other things.

At one point, when a fan talked about getting accepted into college through the comments section, member Jongho went toward SAN and pressed his cheekbones. He then stated that having smaller cheekbones, which might make one look less scary, can help one get accepted into college.

He also allegedly made fun of the idol's structured and bony cheekbones, and the fellow ATEEZ members, along with the staff who were present in the background to monitor the livestream, laughed at the jokes that were made about the idol's facial feature. However, many fans noticed that SAN was not happy with the joke and looked visibly upset after the comment.

Fans' talking to the incident (Image via X/@sanfans0710)

This left many concerned and netizens expressed that the joke was inappropriate and disrespectful. This wasn't the only time that fans were disappointed with ATEEZ members' behavior towards SAN and their comments on his cheekbones. Previously on the same day, during the 2024 MAMA Awards, a fan cam of the ATEEZ members landed on the internet.

In the same, fans speculated that the member Mingi was seen asking SAN to smile because his resting face and his cheekbones supposedly made him look scary. Therefore, many fans were angered and frustrated at the same. People explained that it wasn't acceptable for the ATEEZ members to joke about their fellow members' facial features as they thought it was insensitive.

Here's what fans and netizens had to say about the same:

"He looks great, he looks manly! Leave him alone. This lame joke was never funny."

"seeing the sad look on san’s face made me sad. I think we’ve all had moments where friends have crossed the line" said a fan

"He shouldn't have heard bad things like that even as a joke. It's not funny. Pls be careful of ur actions so not hurting other people." added another fan

More fans and netizens talked about how the incident didn't sit well with them and they, therefore, called out the ATEEZ members for the same.

" i can’t imagine how this affects his self image. this is not okay and ateez need to be held responsible for encouraging it" commented a netizen

"Wtf? What college has to do with looks? This are such insane takes and so narrow minded? Wtf?" stated a netizen

"Grow tf up you got young people following and looking up to you and this is your level of humour ? Putting down someone’s appearance for cheep laughs and giggles?" added another netizen

ATEEZ's SAN opens up about his insecurities around his cheekbones, responds to a fan who suggests a cheekbone reduction surgery

Following the incident that recently landed on the internet, fans brought back previous interactions and other comments that SAN has made about his cheekbones and the insecurities around in. During a livestream with the idol, a fan commented that the idol should get cheekbone reduction surgery done.

To which the idol replied:

"Get cheekbone reduction surgery? Unfortunately, I just have to accept my big cheekbones. Should I cut it down or reduce them? What should I do? If I were to cut it down, I should've done it from the start. I am satisfied with them as they are."

The idol further stated that the members often touch his cheekbones and make comments about it, which he finds annoying at times.

"I'm satisfied with them as they are. I only recieve Meridian massage well but it's been so long since I recieved one. What's big about my cheekbones? You'll know if you touch it. Whenever the members touch it, they go "Woah!". It's annoying to think about it."

Additionally, fans also brought up another instance where SAN talked about the insecurities around his cheekbones. Reportedly, a fan asked the idol for advice on overcoming one's complex. To this, the idol replied from his personal experience that he didn't like his face much due to his big cheekbones, which led to a dip in his confidence.

Therefore, despite the idol being vocal about his insecurities and the struggles with his facial features, fans were not happy with the ATEEZ members allegedly being inconsiderate of the same.

