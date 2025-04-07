"This one’s on repeat" - Fans react as NCT's Mark releases title track, 1999 from his debut solo album, The Firstfruit

On April 7, 2025, NCT's Mark dropped the title track, 1999 from his debut solo album, The Firstfruit. The song is a pop genre song with a big, cheerful sound featuring orchestral arrangements, funky guitars, brass sections, whistles, and other colorful instrumental sounds.

According to Maeil Business Newspaper, the music video narrates an engaging story set in 2025, where a fictional millennium bug from 1999 has spread confusion. The NCT member rises like a superstar by saving people from false information.

The MV promises to showcase the idol's dynamic charm through all the characters he portrays. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared how the song 1999 will surprise people the most.

"I’m really proud how it really knocks people off on the first. I think all my group members said the same thing as well. Everyone was like, “I did not expect something like ‘1999.’” I think it’s a good thing".

Fans took to the internet to express excitement over the NCT member's latest release. One fan shared on X,

"Just gave “1999” a listen, MARK never misses! This one’s on repeat," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan comments continued on X, where one claimed he was "born to do this," while another called the singer incredible.

"He’s an artist in every sense of the word 1999 is something i would have never expected but he embodied the genre the concept the vocals the rap like he was born to do this and he WAS 1999 song of the century," commented another fan.

"oh my god. when the members said 1999 was very unexpected and surprising… they were so right bc I WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS CHORUS BUT ITS SO FU***NG GOOD??? mark lee. you are INCREDIBLE," remarked another fan.

"This is so catchy, the use of wordplays, & the lyrics meaning, just genius! a 99’s baby which is mark is here to bringing a big slap to the industry, he shatters the industry, proving his star power, pulling the highest impact value. he is so incredibly good and amazing !!" exclaimed another fan.

Fans congratulated the Fraktsiya vocalist, with one fan even exclaiming that they would sue him for being so "fine."

"jgh and finally watch the 1999 mv without interruption... I JUST WANNAY SAY MARK LEE ILY IM SO PROUD OF YOU, LIKE U DID IT AGAIN. It's a bangerrrrrrrr soo good STREAM 1999," wrote another fan.

"I’m suing him for emotional damage. why is he allowed to be this fine??" wrote another fan.

More about NCT Mark and his debut solo album, The Firstfruit

Mark is a member of the K-pop group NCT as well as its sub-units NCT 127 and NCT Dream. He is also a part of SM Entertainment supergroup SuperM along with Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Taeyong, Ten, and Lucas.

He started his solo music journey with the release of his first single, Child, in February 2022. The project was a part of the NCT Lab and received rave reviews for its lyrics. He followed up his success with the second single, Golden Hour.

Golden Hour was released on April 7, 2025, under NCT Lab and is inspired by a hilarious incident involving Chef Gordon Ramsay. He announced the start of his solo album with the digital single, 200, in May 2024. He released another single with Lee Young-ji called Fraktsiya in December 2024.

His debut album, The Firstfruit, talks about the singer's journey from birth in 1999 to his emergence as a solo artist. The album is structured around the four cities that have been significant in Mark's life, which are Toronto, New York, Vancouver, and Seoul. These cities represent a chapter in his story that he narrates through music.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mark states about the album,

"I just want to say that I’m not asking for the world to love this album, but I am in a way requesting for the world to take the moment to listen to this album from start to finish at least once because then they’ll get to know me better."

In other news, the NCT member is chosen as the first ambassador of Tim Hortons in South Korea.

