“This is so scandal material”- Fans hilariously react to ATEEZ’s San’s viral hot tub post behind-the-scenes

ATEEZ's San is all over social media for his recent social media post where he's shirtless in a hot tub. On January 28, 2025, San shared four images on his official Instagram page enjoying his time in the water. Several netizens speculated that the photograph was taken by a woman due to another image.

The second image that garnered fans’ attention was where his fellow ATEEZ member Seonghwa was also sitting in the tub, seemingly clicking San’s pictures. This was shared by member Jongho on his Instagram stories. Notably, only Seonghwa’s back was visible and many fans believed it was a lady due to his long blonde hair.

However, when fans read the caption of the story, it stated that Jongho also tried taking pictures of San in the tub. Fans shared hilarious reactions on X, as their doubt turned out to be wrong. Furthermore, they could not help but swoon over San in the photos.

“This is so scandal material," a fan said.

"YEAH SURE MAKE IT SANHWA SURE IDC HAHAHA LIKE IM SO NORMAL ABOUT THIS YEAH YEAH LOL POOL PHOTOS YEAH SURE HAHAHA REALLY DONT CARE IM SO NORMAL REALLY NOT GOING INSANE HERE HAHHA," a fan reacted.

"SO IT WAS SEONGHWA WHO TOOK THOSE PICS OF SAN," a netizen wrote.

ATEEZ fans continued to thank Seonghwa for his efforts in clicking San's photos.

"I bet he went "oh okay. Thats a good pose okay stay. 1. 2. 3. Next pose. ohhh like that soo handsome 1.2.3" SHADAPPP STAWPH," a fan commented.

"Well, every time San uploads a shirtless pic, Seonghwa took it. And he has always been proud to be responsible for helping San to cause chaos," a user reacted.

"Seonghwa is so supportive...of feeding my delulu with San," another fan commented.

Fans were surprised to see their timeline filled with San's viral pictures.

"No fr I logged in to IG and that’s what I saw and logged right back out lol," a user wrote.

"my entire tl is san in that pool, can everyone just consider my mental health for a ssecond?," a fan added.

"WHY IS THIS TORTURING ME ON ALL THE APPS. IS THE BIAS WRECKE R POSITION NOT ENOUGH FOR THIS MAN," a user commented.

ATEEZ on the 2025 TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER - EUROPE TOUR

On January 18, 2025, ATEEZ members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho kickstarted their 2025 Europe Tour titled 'THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER - EUROPE TOUR' in Lyon, France.

In this world tour, the boy group will perform a set of twenty-eight songs, including songs like Ice on My Teeth, Crazy Form, Say My Name, Bouncy, Utopia, Wonderland, and many more.

ATEEZ has so far covered shows in Milan on January 20, Zurich on January 23, and London on January 27 & 28, 2025. They are gearing up for their upcoming show in Manchester at AO Arena on Thursday, January 30, 2025. They will then move forward to the shows in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Cologne, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Brussels.

In other news, ATEEZ dropped their latest music album titled GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 2 with tracks like Ice On My Teeth, Deep Dive, Scene 1: Value, Man on Fire, Selfish Waltz, and Enough on November 15, 2024.

