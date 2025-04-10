"This is so scary"- Fans concerned as Super Junior's Leeteuk reveals second break-in attempt by a sasaeng

On April 10, 2025, Super Junior’s Leeteuk shocked fans by revealing an incident involving a sasaeng fan. The idol shared a message on his Instagram story, stating that someone had once again tried to trespass into his home.

Ad

This marked the second time such an invasion occurred. Leeteuk strongly warned that if it happens again, he won’t hesitate to report the person to the authorities and publicly reveal their identity. As translated by X user, @jenjenjen701710, he wrote,

"Trespassing into private property. I’m shocked there are still crazy sasaeng right now. This is the second time. If you do this again, I will show who you are and report you to the police."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He expressed disbelief and described it as shocking and unacceptable. The incident has sparked concern online, especially because the person reportedly even rang his doorbell.

It raised questions about how they managed to get past the high-level security of his residence. Fans reacted with fear and shared their frustration across platforms. An X user, @myeonslck, wrote,

"im guessing she has a person she knows that stays in the same building and has been studying him for a while.. i hope teuk stays safe bc this is so scary."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many expressed disbelief at the repeated harassment and called for stricter security measures for celebrities.

"WHAT???! Put this crazy person in jail now!" an X user mentioned.

"how do crazy sasaengs still exist... like..." another person wrote.

"teuk is too nice for his own good he should've reported this stalker to the cops the *first* time," a fan commented.

Ad

"Security has to be fired cuz wtf," a netizen added.

Some questioned how such incidents could happen at a well-guarded complex like Trimage. Others urged Leeteuk to take action swiftly and protect his safety.

"How did she pass through the tight security in Trimage??? Yes, Leeteuk report it to security and get it investigated now!" an X user wrote.

"Million dollar apartment's security in strategic location can get broken easily by damn f*cking sasaeng twice? Is that really Trimage we are talking about? It pissed me off!" a fan remarked.

Ad

"this is insane. how did the sasaeng manage to go through the security???" another person added.

More on Leeteuk’s past incidents with sasaengs and Super Junior’s 20th anniversary plans

This wasn’t the first time Leeteuk opened up about troubling encounters with obsessive fans. Over the years, he has repeatedly voiced his concerns about those who cross boundaries. In 2012, a sasaeng followed him right up to the day before he enlisted in the military.

Ad

In 2017, he dealt with a leaked phone number and begged fans not to message him at odd hours. During an Instagram live broadcast in 2020, a phone call from a fan disrupted the session.

Ad

Leeteuk warned them that repeated calls would lead to being blocked and later revealed that his number had been sold for money. He even shared that he felt like he was being hacked due to the flood of strange messages.

Meanwhile, Super Junior is the group that Leeteuk has led since 2005. The band is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. Their celebration lineup includes exhibitions, special albums, pop-up stores, concert tours, and the new variety show Woke Up to SuperTV.

Ad

The show premiered on March 21, 2025, and airs weekly on TVING and Mnet. The international streaming is available through Kocowa+, friDay Video, and other platforms depending on the region.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More