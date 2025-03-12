"This is so scary"– Netizens criticize fans for mobbing TXT at airport as they depart for their ACT: PROMISE - EP. 2 world tour

On March 11, 2025, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) faced an overwhelming crowd at Gimpo International Airport as they prepared to depart for their ACT: PROMISE - EP. 2 world tour. Despite previous warnings from the members and their agency against gathering at airports, fans swarmed the group.

This created a chaotic and unsafe situation. The security staff struggled to control the crowd as some individuals pushed past barricades, getting uncomfortably close to the members.

Viral videos from the scene showed the members visibly distressed, with Yeonjun in particular appearing frustrated. Some members turned toward the wall, seemingly trying to avoid the crowd. Others sat down, seemingly exhausted from the overwhelming situation.

Witnesses reported that a sasaeng (obsessive fan) managed to crawl under the barricade and approach Yeonjun before being pulled away.

Fans who saw the videos online expressed their anger, calling out those who disregarded the group's repeated requests for privacy. Many criticized the reckless behavior, emphasizing that true fans should respect TXT’s space rather than create unsafe conditions. An X user, @tokkiebff wrote,

"this is so scary. if you have no regard for their safety and mob them at airports, you can't call yourself a fan. respect their space!!"

Social media was flooded with comments condemning the incident, with users pointing out that Yeonjun had previously addressed the issue on Weverse. They stated that the idols looked visibly exhausted and annoyed.

"all are really sick the members have said it over and over bc it puts everyone inc the idols at risk. how can you call urself a fan if you don’t even care abt their safety???," a fan commented.

"They looked so upset, I don't like it :( The awful behavior of following artists at the airport need to stop. It's dangerous (for both the artist and the fans) and disturbing other people too. Those crazy "fans" need to stop," another person wrote.

"This is so wrong and why would they want to piss their idols off like that anyway? Like they’re still human beings too," an X user remarked.

"Respect our Idol privacy, they're so tired after concert and you guys just make a noise crowd at Airports? if you real moa, you never do that! Isn't hard?," a netizen added.

Some also called for better security and controlled entry for idols in public places. Fans mentioned the need for private entry and exit as the problem continues to persist despite TXT's requests.

"Why doesn’t Korea make a separate entrance for them. I’m pretty sure US celebrities neverrrrr have to deal with this," an X user added.

"Why can't they make separate entrances and exits for artists to keep them safe? And keep fans or just curious people out. Why should tired idols suffer because of this? Can we MOA influence this somehow?," another fan commented.

"That’s so scary and dangerous, they could’ve hurt a member," a netizen wrote.

TXT’s ACT: PROMISE - EP. 2 world tour continues after South Korea shows

Following the kickoff of their ACT: PROMISE - EP. 2 tour in Incheon, South Korea, TXT is now heading to Japan followed by Europe for the next leg of their concerts. The tour, which started on March 7, 2025, at Inspire Arena, marks the continuation of their ACT: PROMISE tour and has already drawn massive crowds.

The European leg of the tour includes stops in multiple cities, beginning with Barcelona on March 20, followed by London, Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam. Fans are anticipating TXT's performances, especially after their shows in South Korea.

TXT’s busy schedule follows the recent release of their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, which has been a commercial success. The album sold over a million copies on its first day and continues to top charts worldwide.

Before starting the Europe leg of their tour, TXT is set to perform at K-Arena Yokohama in Kanagawa, Japan, on March 12 and 13. Their first European concert will be held at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on March 20.

