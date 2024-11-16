TikTok launches a ‘HAPPY’ Project campaign in celebration of BTS' Jin’s solo debut album: All you need to know

On November 15, TikTok announced the HAPPY Project to celebrate the latest launch of BTS' Jin’s debut solo album. Through their social media pages on Instagram and X, TikTok shared a video of BTS’ Jin stating the project's features.

Fans can be part of BTS' Jin’s HAPPY Project by searching ‘Jin’ or ‘BTS’ on TikTok. Furthermore, the social media platform stated that it would provide a diverse and new experience through the HAPPY Project.

Keyword searches for 'Jin' or 'BTS' on TikTok will take users to an in-app experience, marking the debut of HAPPY. Users may also achieve targets, to receive limited-time exclusive profile frames. In addition, exclusive TikTok videos and a ‘TikTok Tracklist’ live interview of Jin will be available on November 19, 2024, at 9 PM KST.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The live broadcast can be viewed via BTS' official TikTok account, and users could receive a special surprise present by commenting 'HAPPY' on the exclusive video.

Meanwhile, in the video released by TikTok, BTS' Jin also advised fans to add and listen to his song, Running Wild, directly through the platform. Running Wild is the main track of Jin's album.

BTS' Jin released his debut solo album HAPPY on November 15

The first official announcement of Kim Seokjin’s much-awaited solo debut album, HAPPY, was made on October 14, 2024. Subsequently, the schedule for promotions and the tracklist of the album were unveiled on October 15 and 16, respectively.

Seokjin’s album came out on November 15, 2024. The BTS member’s record features a total of six tracks. Here’s a complete rundown of all the songs:

Running Wild

I'll Be There

Another Level

I Will Come To You

Heart on the Window (ft. Red Velvet's Wendy)

Falling

As reported by the World Music Awards’ official X page, within 24 hours of its release, the different tracks of BTS’ Jin’s latest album have made their debut in the top 10 worldwide iTunes songs list.

The top spot has been earned by Running Wild, while I’ll Be There, Another Level, Falling, I Will Come To You, and Heart on the Window have occupied fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth places on the list, respectively.

Expand Tweet

On October 25, the singer released I'll Be There as the pre-release single. Currently, the music video for the track has over 19 million views and 1.9 million likes on YouTube.

Seokjin also planned the 'Happy' Special Stage live event for his fans on November 16 and 17, shortly after the release of his album.

On November 11, BTS' Jin announced a special fan gathering, titled 'Merry Run Around,' to celebrate the release of his HAPPY album. Jin stated that he will host the 'Merry Run Around' event on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 8:00 AM KST.

A total of 50 people will be chosen to attend this event at the Lotte World Adventure Carousel, and they will receive a complimentary Lotte World access card. The winners will be announced on the Soundwave website on November 19.

Read More: “Apobangpo indeed” — BTS’ Jin’s 'Running Wild' MV sparks emotional reactions as fans link symbolic dog to ARMY's devotion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback