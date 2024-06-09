Top 5 slice-of-life K-dramas on Netflix

The slice-of-life genre presents the ordinary life of an individual and has no central plot. It depicts the thought-provoking and intriguing stories of the mundane world, which often mirror the reality of an individual watching these shows.

The storytelling of a narrative through a protagonist's conflict, self-discovery, character development, heartbreaks, career, family, friendship, trivial problems, and how they overcome their shortcomings draws viewers who find the themes relatable and consoling.

1) My Liberation Notes

My Liberation Notes, or My Liberation Diary, delves into the everyday life of three siblings who live in the suburb Sanpo, Gyeonggi-do, and have to commute daily to Seoul for their job and a stranger who works under their father. The trio has its share of problems dealing with the monotony of life amid office politics, trials and tribulations, challenges in finding love, and a dream one wants to experience.

Yeom Mi-jeong (played by Kim Ji-won) and Mr.Gu (played by Son Suk-ku) find liberation by worshiping each other. While Yeom Chang-hee (played by Lee Min-ki) frees himself from the facade of life by working as a funeral director, and Yeom Ki-jeong (played by Lee El) finds comfort after falling in love with Cho Tae-hun (played by Lee Ki-woo).

2) My Mister

Winner of Best Drama at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2019, My Mister narrates a tale of a malnourished and debt-laden woman in her 20s as she looks after her deaf and ailing grandmother and an employee in his 40s who works at the construction company.

The drama follows the bonding of Lee Ji-an (played by IU) and Park Dong-hun (played by late actor Lee Sun-kyun), who heal each other's wounds by having meaningful conversations throughout the series. While Ji-an suffered abuse throughout her life by her close ones and thus finds it difficult to trust anyone, Dong-hun was subject to manipulation by his wife and office colleagues.

Ji-an and Dong-hu's relationship aims to provide viewers with a new perspective on human love, which goes beyond romantic relationships, friendship, or family.

3) Misaeng: Incomplete Life

The 2014 Slice-of-life drama Misaeng: Incomplete Life narrates the story of a former Baduk player who wants to step into the corporate world with a GED on his resume. With no experience, the lead character fights the challenges head-on, mirroring the corporate world as a game of go.

Through the portrayal of innocent yet witty, Jang Geu-rae (played by Im Si-wan) navigates and climbs the ladder of success in corporate culture and the toxic environment, with Baduk as his guide. Geu-rae's corporate journey feels eventful with the support of manager Oh Sang-shik (played by Lee Sung-min), intern Ahn Young-yi (played by Kang So-ra), and Jang Baek-gi (played by Kang Ha-neul).

Misaeng: Incomplete Life sheds light on how an individual can tackle the problems and toxicity at the workplace. It showcases that with the support of the right leader and manager, one can achieve the impossible targets.

4) When The Weather is Fine

When the Weather is Fine chronicles the story of a young cellist who moves to her isolated small town after being drained from the harsh environment of city life. In her hushed hometown, situated amidst the snow-capped mountains and peaceful surroundings, she finds solace in an old friend.

The cellist Mok Hae-won (played by Park Min-young) encounters her former high school classmate Eun-seob (Seo Kang-joon) after moving to her hometown. She works at the night bookstore owned by Eun-seob. Subsequently, Hae-won and Eun-soon find comfort in each other's presence amidst the extreme cold weather and ugly reality of life. As they talk about different stories, books, and events, the duo heals each other, and a budding love story develops.

When the Weather is Fine feels like a warm hug to the viewers as the storytelling revolves around the concept of healing, forgiveness, and love blooming in a small bookstore in the countryside.

5) Summer Strike

Drained and exhausted from her hectic life in Seoul, the lead character moves to a remote to discover how she wants to lead her journey in Summer Strike. After the untimely death of her mother and frustration because of toxic work culture, she finally quits being a workaholic and embarks on a voyage of self-discovery and peace.

After Lee Yeo-reum (played by Kim Seol-hyun) moves to a small seaside town in Angok, she finds solace in the librarian, Ahn Dae-beom (played by Im Si-wan). The introverted couple goes through a series of comforting moments where they finally discover the will to live, leaving behind their past scars.

Summer Strike delivers the message of how life is fulfilling, even if one is not hustling or running behind success. It emphasizes the little happiness in life that is whether in reading a book, having a brief conversation with a close friend, morning runs, movie marathon nights, or spending time in nature.

Other recommendations for slice-of-life K-dramas available on Netflix are Our Blues, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Thirty-Nine, Itaewon Class, Reply 1988, Hospital Playlist Season One and Two, Something in the Rain, Tomorrow, Welcome to Samdal-ri, The Light in Your Eyes, Because This Is My First Life, Good Manager.