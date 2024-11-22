"Totally manipulated"- ILLIT faces backlash for mentioning BELIFT LAB executives reportedly sued by Min Hee-jin for plagiarism at 2024 MAMA Awards

ILLIT, a member K-pop girl group under BELIFT LAB, received backlash from netizens for mentioning executives reportedly sued by Min Hee-jin at the 2024 MAMA LA. On November 21, MAMA held its first day in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre, where ILLIT bagged the Best New Female Artist award.

The rookie girl group’s speech garnered attention online as one of the members, Yunah, mentioned BELIFT executives including Kim Tae-ho, Choi Yoon-hyeok, Heo Se-ryun, and Lee Ga-jun. Notably, BELIFT LAB and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin are caught up in a legal battle.

On November 18, ILLIT's agency reportedly sued Hee-jin for defamation, claiming 2 billion KRW for the damages caused. This is because Min Hee-jin alleged that they had plagiarized ADOR girl group NewJeans’ concepts for ILLIT's debut project.

Trending

On November 22, Hee-jin countersued them, claiming 5 billion KRW. In particular, she reportedly sued Belief Lab CEO Kim Tae-ho, Vice CEO Choi Yoon-hyeok, and other executives like Heo Se-ryun and Lee Ga-jun, as per Sports Chosun.

After learning that Yunah expressed their gratitude towards the four BELIFT LAB executives, netizens showed their disappointment in the girl group. Netizens believe that it is inappropriate to mention the executives while they are in a legal feud with Min Hee-jin for plagiarism accusations.

“They’re being totally manipulated! these poor thoughtless girls we don’t blame them, we blame the adults…,” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

“I dont know if they are being manipulated or not but i dont think that even matters anymore. Newjeans cant thank mhj and og ador staff but they can thank all this men who have been doing nothing but lying about newjeans and using THEIR OWN GROUP as a freaking shield,” a fan wrote.

“them thanking a team that steals others work and effort and no one commented. While u guys start hate trains on NJs for thanking their producers who worked hard in making innovative contents,” a user stated.

On the other hand, ILLIT fans came in defense of Yunah as they believed it was right for her to appreciate the people she worked with.

“And new jeans always mentions mhj too who belift are suing so what's the big deal?” a user said.

“What's up with this country's people turning into mental asylum patients literally,so one group can literally thank their ceo(who's not even the ceo anymore),write love letters every second but these girls can't thank their ones?????” a fan stated.

“You’re very stupid if newjeans can mention mhj as ceo even when she has long been fired surely they can thank the people who work for them. Aura for aura,” a fan added.

BELIFT LAB's lawsuit against Min Hee-jin's first hearing date, Ex-ADOR CEO's counter legal complaint, and more

Expand Tweet

In April 2024, when HYBE and Min Hee-jin's conflict began, the former ADOR CEO mentioned that it all started when she reported BELIFT LAB's plagiarism of NewJeans’ concept, planning, and branding strategies to promote the rookie girl group ILLIT, who debuted on March 24, 2024. Hee-jin has persistently claimed that the plagiarism was planned by BELIFT LAB and stood firm on her stance.

On November 18, My Daily reported that BELIFT LAB had filed a defamation case against Min Hee-jin for spreading misinformation about ILLIT and the agency, and demanded 2 billion KRW in damages. According to the reports, the first hearing argument session of the case will be held on January 25, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Min Hee-jin has also filed a criminal case of defamation against BELIFT LAB at Yongsan Police Station on November 22, 2024, under the Information and Communications Network Act. Previously, Hee-jin was dismissed as the CEO of ADOR on August 7. Later on November 20, she resigned from the position of ADOR's director.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback