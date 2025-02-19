tvN drops first poster of The Divorce Insurance featuring Lee Dong-wook

On February 19, 2025, tvN dropped the first official poster for the upcoming comedy and romance drama, The Divorce Insurance, featuring Lee Dong-wook through the official Instagram account, @tvn_drama. The latest content showcased the half portion of the male actor's face, with his fingers placed on the head. The broadcasting channel captioned the post as:

"A guaranteed pure office romance comedy picked by Lee Dong-wook. The Divorce Insurance for your happiness coming soon."

The show features a star-studded cast, including Lee Dong-wook, Lee Kwang-soo, Lee Da-hee, Lee Joo-bin, Kim Won-hae, and EXY, among other personalities.

It has been helmed by the director Lee Won-suk known for shows, including Killing Romance, The Royal Tailor, and others. It was penned by screenwriter Lee Jae-yoon, famous for Secret Royal Inspector Joy, Holy Daddy, and other projects.

Lee Dong-wook will play the role of No Ki-jun, who has been divorced three times in the forthcoming drama The Divorce Insurance

Lee Dong-wook will play the role of No Ki-jun, who has been working for a product development team at an insurance company in the upcoming drama. Although he seemed perfect in his professional life with the required qualifications and expertise, he had an unhealthy personal life.

He has been married and divorced thrice. Subsequently, his finances and soul had to suffer miserably after the separation from his significant other.

With a great personality, he does not shy away from narrating his divorce stories and proudly talks about it. He develops an idea where he will offer an insurance policy for divorce. He believes that the separation is an unwanted and unfortunate crisis in an individual's life.

Lee Dong-wook's character, No Ki-jun, will form a divorce insurance team with Kang Han-deul, An Jeon-man, and Jeon Na-rae. The following characters will be played by Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee, respectively. According to the Mydramalist site, the official synopsis for The Divorce Insurance has been provided below:

"The drama tells the story of an insurance company's product development team developing a divorce-related product. It examines love, marriage, divorce, and other topics through the process of setting insurance premiums. No Gi Jun is a member of the product development team."

It continues:

"Although he has a neat appearance and is an elite insurance actuary who graduated from a famous overseas university, he is a character who has gone through a divorce three times. He is more familiar with marital issues than anyone else and brings his story to the forefront while developing divorce-related insurance based on his experience."

The twelve-episode drama The Divorce Insurance is slated to premiere on March 31, 2025. The series will be available to stream on Prime Video.

