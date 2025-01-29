“Two fashion icons serving up serious glam”— Fans react to BLACKPINK's Jennie and Kylie Jenner’s interaction at Chanel Haute Couture SS25 show

On January 28, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie made an appearance at the Chanel Haute Couture Summer/Spring 2025 runway show during the Paris Fashion Week. At Chanel’s runway show, Jennie was invited alongside other prominent celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Jenner, Lily-Rose Depp, Dua Lipa, Fernanda Torres, Vanessa Paradis, and Marion Cotillard.

BLACKPINK's Jennie was seated next to Kylie Jenner during the runway presentation. While sitting next to each other, the two celebrities posed for a picture, and the video of them posing and interacting soon went viral online.

Fans of BLACKPINK's Jennie were thrilled to see her conversing with Kylie, and they flooded the internet with their reactions for the two stars.

“Two fashion icons serving up serious glam at the CHANEL show!” one user on X stated.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Many other mixed reactions from fans were seen online. While some suggested Jennie and Kylie must hang out and party together, others said they were “serving looks.”

“queen mothers! Ohgod, nobody understands how big this is for me! Jennie x Kylie interaction helloo I mean, im more a Kendall girl, but wtvr Jen and Ky should hangout & party together in LA, yessss,” a fan said.

“BOTH SERVING LOOKS,” stated another admirer.

“when two global it girls come together to maximize their joint slay,” wrote a fan.

“Jenner and Kylie Jenner make a good match at the Chanel 2025 Haute Couture show,” commented a fan.

Expand Tweet

Some referred to them as a “power duo,” while others stated that Kylie Jenner and Jennie were radiating style and glamour.

“wow, that’s a power duo right there! love seeing them both slay at the chanel show,” a fan said.

“Talk about a power duo! They both know how to steal the spotlight. Amazing to see them at such an iconic event,” stated an admirer.

“JENNIE and Kylie Jenner turned heads at Chanel's Paris show, radiating glamour and style. Their stunning presence on the fashion scene was undeniable, making it a night to remember,” commented another admirer.

“Wait why I kinda like these two together,” commented an admirer.

BLACKPINK's Jennie became Chanel’s ambassador in 2019

Jennie Kim was initially referred to as a Chanel Beauté in 2017 and later became an official ambassador for the fashion house in 2019. This role has gotten her the moniker "Human Chanel" from admirers and the fashion industry.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's ambassadorial duties have been highlighted by frequent appearances at Chanel's important events, such as Paris Fashion Week and special collection releases. Furthermore, she wore Chanel looks to significant events such as the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival.

For her most recent appearance at the Chanel Haute Couture SS2025 show, BLACKPINK's Jennie pulled off a black and white feathery look. For the top, she wore a voluminous, feathered white and blue cape with a brassiere of comparable white shade. She complimented the cape with black free-flowing black pants. She carried soft makeup with a messy kind of hairdo.

In related news, the Mantra singer is gearing up for the debut of her much-awaited debut solo album, RUBY. The album is slated for release on March 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback