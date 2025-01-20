"Two legends together"- Fans excited as BLACKPINK'S Jennie is set to appear on Hyeri's YouTube channel

On January 20, 2025, the South Korean actress Hyeri took to her Instagram to share a question-and-answer story urging people to ask anything they wish to ask BLACKPINK's Jennie. The latest social media activity revealed that the latter will appear on the former's YouTube channel, Hyeri's Club.

The Instagram story featured different cuts of BLACKPINK's Jennie in different poses. Additionally, a cutout of a dog was also visible in the update. Reply 1988 actress also tagged the official IG handle of Solo singer. Subsequently, the latest post circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.

The internet users expressed excitement watching the two interacting on Hyeri's Club. An X user excitedly tweeted that they will get to watch two legends together and stated:

"Omg we will get to watch two legends together! can't wait for the episode."

The fandom urged the community to ask interesting questions about BLACKPINK's Jennie's upcoming album. Some even revealed they were spamming Hyeri's Question/Answer Intsgatram story with inquiries related to the You & Me singer.

"Ask sensible questions that arent boring and repetitive and make it about her album or even acting (idk i really wanna see her in a kdrama) please,"- a fan reacted.

"not me spamming questions related to her album. Like miss maam, we need the date,"- a fan shared.

"finally.... ive been waiting for this!!!!! hyeri and jennieeee,"- a fan mentioned.

Many fans expressed the anticipation about the interesting conversations between Hyeri and Jennie on the show.

"Time to spill some tea while drinking with Hyeri,"- a user reacted.

"Hyeri, known for her engaging and warm hosting style, has previously welcomed various high-profile guests, making this another anticipated episode for fans of both artists,"- a user shared.

"I LOVE HERRRRR. DAILY CONTENT AND NEWS FROM JENNIE WHAT MORE COULD I ASK FOR,"- a user commented.

BLACKPINK's Jennie was the most-awarded soloist at the 2024 MAMA Awards

BLACKPINK's Jennie emerged as the most-nominated and awarded soloist at the 2024 MAMA Awards. The ceremony took place on November 21 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and on November 22 and November 23 at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. She won the below-listed accolades:

Best Dance Performance Female Solo for You & Me Best Collaboration Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance for Spot! Fans' Choice Female Top 10

The female artist recently released Mantra on October 11, 2024, through Odd Atelier and Columbia Records. The song peaked at number three and number two positions on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. the US.

BLACKPINK's Jennie is scheduled to release her new album in 2025.

