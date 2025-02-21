 "Unemployment fears him"- Fans react to multiple projects completed by BTS' Jin following his military discharge 

The BTS fandom has observed the multiple projects Jin completed or took on following his discharge from mandatory military service. The idol concluded his service on June 12, 2024, from the military base in Yeoncheon, South Korea. Since then, he has been booked and busy.

Ad

Even though five members of BTS are still fulfilling their mandatory enlistment, Jin has been keeping the fans busy with a steady stream of content, whether by hosting BTS' anniversary events or releasing weekly episodes of Run Jin.

Last year, the vocalist thrilled fans by releasing his much-anticipated solo album Happy on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The list of the projects undertaken by Jin since his return from the military:

Happy Album release

Founded Jini's Lamp Agricultural Corp

Founded Yesan Doga Company to distribute IGIN alcohol products

Run Jin x 22 episodes & counting

Netflix variety show coming soon

Olympic torch bearer

Milan Fashion Week as Gucci

BA Gucci

Laneige BA

Fred Jewelry BA

Hello B.A.

Visit Seoul BA

Dolby Atmos brand endorsement

W Korea cover

Harper's Bazaar cover

Vogue Korea special cover

GQ Japan cover

Vogue Japan cover

Dicon Korea Cover

Festa Live and Hug event

Happy Special Live Stage x 2 days

Super Tuna Re-release and MV Jimmy Fallon Live

Jin Live on Venue 101

Jin Carousel Event with Army

Jin High Five Event Japan

Half Star Hotel variety show- topped rating record

Leemujin Service talk show

K Star Next Door show

Salon drip appearance

Handsome Guys variety show-topped rating record

I love everyone's Zoo Japan Variety Show

Since Those Days variety show

Patented Wootteo and his brand partnerships (Kolon Sport, Papa Taxi, Bibigo merch)

Close to You OST for 2025

Ad

An X user referred to Jin's busy schedule and wrote,

"the amount of solo stuff seokjin has done in just 6 months, unemployment fears him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated that BTS' Jin was a hard-working person and continued praising him.

"He is working hard as always," a fan reacted.

"Our very hardworking #SEOKJIN You deserve to rest, oppa. I hope you're in a good condition," a fan mentioned.

"Straight out the door from his military service, starting with giving us Festa 2024 all on his own, He’d been home only one day! our Jin has truly outdone himself. I never expected so much content from solo him. Respect and tremendous gratitude on how you’ve shown your love for Army. Love you beautiful man," a fan commented.

Ad

Many wished that BTS' Jin would take good care of himself despite his occupied schedule.

"Fighting Seokjin, We love you. Stay healthy always and take care," an X user reacted.

"He is such a workaholic himself and then complains yoongi is the only one," an X user wrote.

"I know all of this but seeing this all together is making me dizzy," an X user mentioned.

Ad

BTS' Jin was announced as the global brand ambassador for Gucci

Ad

On August 8, 2024, then creative director of Gucci Sabato De Sarno officially announced BTS' Jin as the global ambassador for Gucci through an Instagram post.

"I am very excited to welcome Jin as Global Brand Ambassador. His warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique. He is a generous and extraordinary artist who is able to move people with his music, which makes us even more honored to share this journey with him.” Sabato De Sarno. Welcoming Jin from BTS to the Gucci family as new Global Brand Ambassador.

Ad

In recent news, BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 23 is slated to premiere on February 25, 2025, on the official BANGTAN TV YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback