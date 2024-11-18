"Unforgettable union" — Fans lavish praise as BLACKPINK's Jennie graces Matt Champion's 'Flog Gnaw' show and performs 'Slow Motion' live

BLACKPINK's Jennie graced the Los Angeles Dodger Stadium to perform the track Slow Motion live with Matt Champion at the 2024 Flog Gnaw Festival on November 17. The two-day music festival was held on November 16 and 17 and the BLACKPINK idol made a surprise appearance on stage to harmonize on the popular track.

The song was released by Matt Champion, featuring Jennie, through RCA Records on March 8, 2024. Meanwhile, the November 17 show marked the K-pop idol's first-ever live performance of the song.

While Matt Champion performed some of his latest tracks including Faye, Gbiv, Aphid, and Aren't You Excited, among others, fans, however, were thrilled over the K-pop sensation's arrival. One fan hailed the duo's duet performance as an "unforgettable union" and wrote on X:

"When #JENNIE graced Matt Champion's Camp Flog Gnaw set for Slow Motion, time stood still. A moment of surprise, artistry, and pure harmony unforgettable union of talent"

Fans lavish praises on the duo's performance and wholesome interaction and flooded social media with their tweets.

"Jennie absolutely killed it at Camp Flog Gnaw! The chemistry between her and Matt Champion was off the charts," one fan wrote.

"Omg this song is so underrated, my top list for rainy season beside gone, you never know and hope not," another fan wrote.

"Might be Unpopular opinion but slow motion is her best song.. love this song.." one other fan added.

Others said that Slow Motion was one of their favorite songs and watching Jennie sing live was a result of their "manifestation."

"Jennie acknowledging Slow Motion the way it deserves to be," one fan said.

"I'M ALWAYS MANIFESTING THAT JENNIE WILL SING 'SLOW MOTION' AND YES IT HAPPENS!! I'M CRYING," another fan remarked.

"JENNIE AND MATT ON STAGE TOGETHER PERFORMING SLOW MOTION. 2020 ME WOULD BE LOSING IT KNOWING THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENS." one other fan wrote.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Matt Champion's Slow Motion wins over music listeners worldwide

Slow Motion was released on March 8, 2024, and combined Matt Champion's powerful rap style with Jennie's captivating vocals. The song was written by the duo alongside Dijon, Henry Kwapis, Adam Feeney, Romil Hemnani, and Jacob Reske. It was produced by Matt Champion, Dijon, and Kwapis.

Since leaving YG Entertainment in December 2023 and establishing her company, ODDATELIER, the same month, it was the BLACKPINK idol's first-ever solo release. The two musicians met at 'Coachella 2023', which reportedly initiated this special musical collaboration with Matt Champion. Furthermore, the song debuted at No. 71 on the UK Singles Sales chart.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jennie released her solo single, Mantra, on October 10, 2024, under ODDATELIER and Columbia Records.

