"Unmatched impact"- Fans proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung emerges as No.1 Korean Instagram Influencer in the world

On May 5, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung was ranked the No. 1 Korean Instagram Influencer worldwide in all categories and music, according to TOP NINE. He also topped the list in the United States, making fans proud.
He also occupied the first rank in other categories, which have been listed below:
- Most Influential Korean in the World
- Most Influential Asian Male in the World
- Most Influential in the United States
- Most Influential Musician in the World
- Highest Engagement in the World
Subsequently, the male artist' latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:
"Unmatched impact."
The fandom stated that they could not wait for his military discharge.
"I love that Taehyung's impact matches on all platforms and everything about him is consistent,"- a fan reacted.
"We truly live in my Kim Taehyung’s world…see what real impact and influence looks like,"- a fan shared.
"What's even more impressive is Taehyung achieved this despite serving in military. The world is not ready for June 10. We're all so excited as to which solo activities he'll pursue first... but one thing's for sure, the TAEHYUNG BRAND IMPACT and INFLUENCE will be significant,"- a fan commented.
The internet users commented that BTS' Kim Taehyung was the idol with the widest and biggest reach on Instagram.
"Taehyung is the Idol with the biggest and widest reach, impact and influence. No one can ever, EVER, deny that! Even if some people try to ‘convince’ themselves otherwise they know what the real facts are,"- a user reacted.
"Doing all that being in the military for 16 months now with intermittent use of his online presence mind you Y’all are not ready for his returnget your crying bags ready for his haters,"- a user shared.
"Him being online every blue moon and still having this much impact should be scary,"- a user mentioned.
More about BTS' Kim Taehyung
On February 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung took to the social media account Instagram, where he announced that he was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the military. He captioned the post:
"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival. It's D-107. The scary winter is over, and I'll take care of myself in the warm spring and get ready for it."
Taehyung released a rendition of Bing Crosby's White Christmas through Geffen Records on December 6, 2024.
BTS' Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.