"Unmatched impact"- Fans proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung emerges as No.1 Korean Instagram Influencer in the world

On May 5, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung was ranked the No. 1 Korean Instagram Influencer worldwide in all categories and music, according to TOP NINE. He also topped the list in the United States, making fans proud.

Ad

He also occupied the first rank in other categories, which have been listed below:

Most Influential Korean in the World Most Influential Asian Male in the World Most Influential in the United States Most Influential Musician in the World Highest Engagement in the World

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the male artist' latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:

"Unmatched impact."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated that they could not wait for his military discharge.

"I love that Taehyung's impact matches on all platforms and everything about him is consistent,"- a fan reacted.

"We truly live in my Kim Taehyung’s world…see what real impact and influence looks like,"- a fan shared.

"What's even more impressive is Taehyung achieved this despite serving in military. The world is not ready for June 10. We're all so excited as to which solo activities he'll pursue first... but one thing's for sure, the TAEHYUNG BRAND IMPACT and INFLUENCE will be significant,"- a fan commented.

Ad

The internet users commented that BTS' Kim Taehyung was the idol with the widest and biggest reach on Instagram.

"Taehyung is the Idol with the biggest and widest reach, impact and influence. No one can ever, EVER, deny that! Even if some people try to ‘convince’ themselves otherwise they know what the real facts are,"- a user reacted.

Ad

"Doing all that being in the military for 16 months now with intermittent use of his online presence mind you Y’all are not ready for his returnget your crying bags ready for his haters,"- a user shared.

"Him being online every blue moon and still having this much impact should be scary,"- a user mentioned.

Ad

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung

Ad

On February 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung took to the social media account Instagram, where he announced that he was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the military. He captioned the post:

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival. It's D-107. The scary winter is over, and I'll take care of myself in the warm spring and get ready for it."

Taehyung released a rendition of Bing Crosby's White Christmas through Geffen Records on December 6, 2024.

Ad

BTS' Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More