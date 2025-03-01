"Untouchable kings"- Fans rejoice as Stray Kids becomes first 4th generation K-pop group to surpass 10 Billion streams on Spotify

Stray Kids reportedly became the first 4th generation K-pop group to have surpassed over 10 billion streams across their credits on Spotify, creating a moment of celebration among fans online. According to Fashion Herald on March 1, 2025, the eight-member boy group is reported to be the third K-pop act overall to reach this milestone, following BTS and BLACKPINK.

Following the reports, Stray Kids is second to BTS as the second K-pop male group to have amassed a whopping 10 billion streams. Additionally, they are reportedly the first group produced by JYP Entertainment to achieve this. Notably, Spotify and the group's agency are yet to confirm this.

As the reports started to circulate online, fans could not hold back their excitement as they rejoiced at this moment of success on X. Fans celebrated this moment trending hashtags including #StrayKids_10BOnSpotify and #SKZ_10BillionStreams.

"Untouchable kings, skz 4th gen leaders of kpop," a fan wrote.

Notably, any K-pop group that debuted in 2018 or later is listed in K-pop's fourth generation. Some Stray Kids' fans think that the boyband is the first fourth generation group to cross 10 billion streams on Spotify.

"So immensely proud of them and how far they've come and they have so much more to achieve in the future," a fan added.

"That's an amazing milestone! Stray Kids really knows how to make waves in the music scene. Congrats to them," an X user stated.

Fans swell in pride while celebrating this achievement made by the K-pop boy group.

"Like do y’all not know how big this is they are literally in the tier of blackpink and bts don’t argue with me," a fan commented.

"LETS GOOOOOO. Congratulations to our beloved organic kings. Your music strikes the hearts of millions around the world!!," another fan commented.

"I'm SO proud of this. they worked hard to pursue their dreams and they still do it bc they enjoy making music and making Stay happy. Stray Kids deserve everything they are achieving," a user wrote.

Stray Kids fans mentioned about the group's success as they reached 10 billion plays on Spotify.

"This is what happens when you're recognized globally, all with organic sales and streams on music platforms!," a fan stated.

"What's next? Are our boys going to conquer other dimensions and worlds? In every time and space, I'll still be a STAY," a user wrote.

"Congratulations Stray Kids! Cheers to the multiple records, songs, albums successes and many more to come!!!!!," a netizen mentioned.

More about Stray Kids’ latest achievements: 2 IFPI top-selling albums, YouTube stream success, and more

On February 18, 2025, Stray Kids secured two positions in the top 10 of the top-selling albums in the 2024 list by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). The group's album ATE, released in July 2024, ranked at no. 5, while their hip-hop album HOP placed at no. 6 on the Global Album Sales Chart.

Besides this, on February 9, 2025, the official music video of God's Menu, the title track of the group's album GO LIVE (2020), surpassed 500 million streams on YouTube. God’s Menu became their first music video to reach this milestone.

Previously, on February 7, 2025, the Thunderous music video accumulated over 400 million views on YouTube. Notably, Thunderous is now the second music video by the boy band to surpass 400 million streams on YouTube after God's Menu.

Meanwhile, the group will resume their 2025 <DominATE> World Tour through the South American leg in Chile on March 27, 2025.

