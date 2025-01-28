 "Uri leader will always be popular"— Fans compare GOT7' JayB's Inkigayo look with anime character 'Kakashi Hatake'

On January 26, 2025, the K-pop community drew comparisons between GOT7's JayB's Inkigayo look and the anime character Kakashi Hatake on social media. The septet performed on their latest title track, Python, on the SBS music program during the promotional activities of their 12th mini-album titled Winter Heptagon.

In this appearance, the artist donned a white ensemble, covered his face with a white mask, and styled his hair with a striped color bandana. His look quickly circulated on social media and went viral among fans. The anime community noted that GOT7's JayB resembled Kakashi Hatake from the Naruto manga.

For those unversed, Kakashi Hatake is a fictional character and one of the leading protagonists in the Naruto series created by Masashi Kishimoto. Both JayB and Kakashi Hatake share similarities in their hair bandana, face mask, and gaze.

The K-pop community expressed pride in the K-pop idol as he gained attention from the anime community. An X user tweeted:

"My man collecting fans every second.. God We out of capacity might overload Uri leader will always be popular."

Fans praised GOT7's JayB on the social media platform.

"he saw his face going viral so he hid it only to end up going viral again idk thats so funny to me," a fan reacted.

"He truly is an icon. Even with his face covered, he still went viral," another fan shared.

"Straight out of webtoon Straight out of anime," an X user commented.

Many fans further mentioned that the moment they saw JayB with his face covered, they were reminded of Kakshi Hatake.

"He's cursed to be viral at simple things he do," an X user reacted.

"Ok but the MOMENT I saw this my brain immediately went to Kakashi and I just really love that nerd," another user shared.

"ahgases thinking he can’t attract new kpop stans but he attracts anime fans now," a netizen commented.

More about GOT7's JayB

Lim Jae-beom, aka JayB, is a multifaceted individual with expertise in acting, singing, songwriting, and other fields. He is the leader of the South Korean boy group GOT7 and a member of the Boy and JJ Project. The artist debuted with fellow trainee Jinyoung under the duo JJ Project and released the single album Bounce on May 19, 2012.

The K-pop idol is known for many projects, including Dream High 2, When a Man Falls in Love, Dream Knight, Law of the Jungle, I Can See Your Voice, Prison Life of Fools, and other shows. He made his small-screen debut with the drama Dream High 2 in 2012.

GOT7 released their mini-album Winter Heptagon on January 20, 2025, through Kakao Entertainment.

