“Using ENGLISH??? Cause you studied???”- BTS’ Jin hilariously reacts to j-hope’s comments during his ‘Happy’ release celebratory live video

BTS’ J-Hope extended his support for Jin with the release of Jin's first solo album Happy on November 15, 2024. Following the highly awaited release, Jin started a Weverse live session, titled “Jin Comeback Live: What is 'Happy'?” to catch up with the fans and discuss the album, as well as the music video of the title song, Running Wild.

With the release of Happy, Jin has now become the last BTS member to release a solo album. His fellow bandmate, J-Hope decided to drop some comments and hype up Jin.

The BTS rapper left comments in the section referring to Jin’s first solo album, Happy.

“'Happy', 'Happy', 'Happy', We are so happy Jin!”- he said

While reading his comment, Jin replied, recalling that J-Hope had been studying English, which is why he was commenting in English.

“You're used english??? Cause you studyed??? Leave a lot of comments”- he said

Previously, on BTS’ 11th debut anniversary letter to the fans, the Arson singer mentioned that he had been studying English and working on his speaking skills.

BTS’ Jin shares Running Wild dance challenge with fellow member J-Hope

On November 15, Jin unveiled the title song Running Wild from his first solo album Happy, creating a huge buzz on social media. The song gained attention for its lyrics, melody, and music video, helmed by director Choi Young-seok. While the music video did not feature any choreography, Jin decided to unveil an easy-to-do dance challenge on social media.

Following the release of the song, Jin took to BTS' official TikTok page and shared the dance challenge featuring J-Hope. The two were seen doing a slow running/jogging move throughout the video in different locations of the HYBE headquarters building in Seoul.

One particular part of the video went viral on social media among BTS fans, where they are holding one magazine each while doing the step. Netizens noticed that the magazine J-Hope held featured Jungkook's image on the front page, while Jin's magazine had V's photo on the cover.

Moreover, Jin discussed some behind-the-scenes moments from the music video, and its plot, among other things during the Weverse live broadcast on November 15. The Running Wild music video depicted a man, played by the singer, and his pet dog navigating their way out to escape a sudden meteorite shower that's destroying the world.

In the video, Jin is seen driving a car smoothly, dodging all the meteor attacks. This scene was appreciated by fans, who enjoyed watching his effortless driving. The idol revealed that he did not require any stunt doubles for the driving scene and that he did it himself, surprising director Choi Young-seok.

Furthermore, the music video ends with a scene where Jin and the dog are in a cinema theater watching a film, indicating a happy ending. Jin stated he originally planned to keep the ending sad, but he believed that fans would not like a sorrowful ending. This is how the theater scene came to life.

Meanwhile, Jin completed his military service on June 12, 2024, becoming the first among the BTS members to be discharged from his national duties. J-Hope became the second member to be discharged on October 17, 2024. Notably, Jin's album Happy is now available on major music service platforms worldwide.

