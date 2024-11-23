"Wanted y'all to know that's her girl"- Fans react as (G)I-DLE's Soyeon mentions the group's former member Soojin in her rap at the 2024 MAMA Awards

On Saturday, November 23, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon performed at the 2024 MAMA Awards. She rolled out a stage with (G)I-DLE and performed the tracks Super Lady and Fate. During the rap of her Super Lady performance, the K-pop idol mentioned her former group member, Soojin, who left (G)I-DLE in 2021 and the agency, Cube Entertainment in 2022.

Here's what Soyeon said during her rap of Super Lady:

"I remember what you said in 2021. 'You think you can do something without Soojin?'".

Following the same, many fans were surprised about her mention. Many netizens thought that the idol was allegedly throwing shade at her former member. On the other hand, many fans came to her defense by stating that Soyeon was most likely speaking in support of her former member while throwing shade at the haters who looked down on (G)I-DLE when Soojin departed from the K-pop girl group.

Additionally, fans also expressed that the idol's mention of Soojin could possibly hint at a reunion of all six members. Given that (G)I-DLE's contract with Cube Entertainment is expected to end soon, fans speculated that Soojin might rejoin the group and the members would begin promoting with six members again after leaving Cube Entertainment.

However, these were only speculations and possible theories that fans made on the internet. There has been no information regarding the possible departure of (G)I-DLE from Cube Entertainment after their contract's end and no sources hinting at Soojin's reunion with her formers. Regardless, here are a few fan reactions regarding Soyeon's mention of her former member at her 2024 MAMA performance:

"called her SOOJINIE too like she wanted yall to know that’s her girl"

"she's been itching for that contract to end for 3 years to say her name again that's literally her sister," said a fan.

"taking this as confirmation that the current 5 members are leaving when contract expires, moving to another company, and redebuting as 6 members again.... like this is the only take away," added another fan.

"if soyeon succeeds to bring soojin back into gidle, she’s really the true icon," commented a netizen.

"this feels like foreshadowing for soojin to go back to the group once their contract is over," stated a fan.

Subsequently, some fans called the (G)I-DLE member a 'legend' for not giving in to the industry norms and taking a stand for herself and her members.

"this woman will never bow down to this f*cked up industry and she’s a legend for that," added another netizen.

"WE GETTING OT6 SOMEDAY, I CAN FEEL IT IN MY BONES," said an X user.

""she's shading soojin" the same member she's made sure is included in their comebacks despite of her being kicked out? you might wanna think about that again," added another X user.

All you need to know about the departure of (G)I-DLE's former member Soojin from the group and Cube Entertainment

In March 2021, the former member Soojin of (G)I-DLE went into hiatus after an alleged school bullying controversy landed on the Internet. Several posts reached netizens where the idol's alleged schoolmates came forward to express that they were bullied by Soojin during their days. However, both the idol and the agency released a statement denying these rumors.

Regardless, the situation began to further develop as the actress Seo Shin-ae also came forward to confess that she was bullied by Soojin during their school days. The two were reported to have been classmates. Soon after the idol entered hiatus, in August 2021, Cube Entertainment released a statement revealing that (G)I-DLE will continue as a five-piece group.

"First, the agency apologizes for having caused concern through the controversy associated with our artist Soojin. Today, we are announcing the decision that Soojin will be leaving the group."

The statement continued,

"The group will henceforth promote as five members. We will continue to do our best and provide unstinting support so that (G)I-DLE can show their growth in music and performance."

Therefore, ever since the group has been promoting as a five-piece group. Eventually, Soojin also left the agency, Cube Entertainment in March 2022.

On the other hand, the K-pop girl group's contract with Cube Entertainment will be expiring this month and the member Sooyeon already expressed, on October 25, that she will not be renewing her contract with the agency. The other members have not expressed their stances on the contract renewal with Cube Entertainment yet.

