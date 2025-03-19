Way Back Love: Release schedule, plot, cast, and all you need to know

The forthcoming original series Way Back Love by TVING, which will premiere on April 3, released its main trailer and poster on March 19. Way Back Love revolves around Ram Woo (played by Gong Myung), an older man who meets with Hee-wan (played by Kim Min-ha), a woman he had a romantic relationship with years earlier. He examines how they deal with their relationship all these years later.

Ad

Way Back Love is a fantasy romance series with a character named Hee-wan, who has separated herself from living to return to her first love, and Ram Woo, who has reentered her life unexpectedly as a grim reaper.

The television drama is adapted from the popular novel by Seo Eun-chae, and since Hee-wan returns home for a week, the new series overlaps the great memories of the two characters from the past and the present. The six-episode drama will release two episodes each Thursday.

Ad

Trending

Way Back Love: Plot and cast

Kim Min-ha plays Jung Hee-wan, a 24-year-old woman who has lost her desire to live and has isolated herself from her surroundings. One day, she unexpectedly meets her childhood friend and first love, Kim Ram-woo (Gong Myung), who died six years ago and is now a grim reaper.

When they were children, they were inseparable, always secretly loving one another, but never told each other due to their situations. Unfortunately, Ram-woo died suddenly from an accident. Now, he appears in front of Hee-wan and tells her she has only one week left to live.

Ad

Ad

He explains to her that if she wants to die peacefully, she needs to call his name three times. Even with her contemplative loneliness, Hee-wan doesn't want to let him go again, so her next words refuse to recite his name. To maximize her last moments as both a specter and a human being, Ram-woo encourages Hee-wan to craft a bucket list, and they begin to experience her last wishes together.

Ad

Way Back Love was offered as a title to be closed at the Busan International Film Festival "On Screen" section, where it was greeted with a great deal of anticipation. The most recently released main poster gives insight into the two lead characters and their connection to one another.

The show's main lead, Kim Min-ha garnered worldwide recognition for playing the young adult Sunja in the Apple TV series Pachinko in 2022. Her depiction received several accolades, including the Rising Star Award at the 2022 Asia Contents Awards.

Ad

Gong Myung was a member of the actor group called 5urprise until they disbanded in 2020 and moved to Saram Entertainment. He is known for his roles in The Bride of Habaek, Revolutionary Love, Be Melodramatic, Lovers of the Red Sky, and Extreme Job.

Way Back Love: Trailer

The tagline, "My first love returned as a grim reaper," in Way Back Love's trailer gives the impression that they may have met at an emotional time in their past and the reunion of these two characters and former lovers.

Ad

Furthermore, though the older-looking Ram Woo gives viewers a lot of excitement, the grown-up Hee-wan's watery eyes give viewers the sense that the character can feel emotion and is facing unanswered questions.

Ad

The trailer continues to develop their shared past and current circumstances. As Hee-wan imagines a variety of "what if" events, she considers how their lives would have played out differently if she had not developed feelings for Ram-woo or pulled that childish prank on him, switching their names.

The latter caused them to mistakenly call each other's names in school, leading to some fun school days for them, as opposed to Ram-woo's usual reserved demeanor. However, seeing a chrysanthemum flower bouquet in the trailer hints at a tragedy. Decades later, Ram-woo returns to Hee-wan's life - not as her first love, but as the person who was sent to lead her to the afterlife.

Ad

He tells her in a serious tone, "You have one week to live." Despite holding a grudge against him for years, Ram-woo says, "I missed you and came back." He evokes warmth back into Hee-wan's life, filling her final days with gratification.

TVING will air the first two episodes of Way Back Love on April 3rd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback