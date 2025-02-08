On February 7, tvN aired the 10th episode of their variety show, Rented in Finland. During the episode, Astro's Cha Eun-woo stepped into the hot tub in a black outfit. When he emerged out of it, the cameramen were seemingly left speechless. The show's editors included the cameramen's reaction to Eun-woo's visuals.

In the scene, you can hear the cameramen in the background discussing how handsome and attractive he is. The subtitles amusingly remarked that Eun-woo's appearance could even make someone curse.

The camera crew quickly adjusted the angle when a shade blocked their view of Cha Eun-woo's face. Once they had the right angle, they were seen seemingly admiring his looks again. The subtitles noted that Eun-woo's visuals had "enchanted" the camera, too.

Netizens discussed that the cameramen were so taken aback by Cha Eun-woo that they literally went weak at the knees.

"THE CAMERA MAN IS REALLY SMITTEN BY EUNWOO! ‘D@rn it! He’s hot w/ his hair wet all. (He’s so handsome that one can curse)’ WE GET YOU! Thank you for your service, sir! Capturing all the right angles," a fan reacted.

"he even got men drooling," another fan wrote.

"Cameramen were also mesmerized by Eunwoo’s stunning and perfect visuals! Lol so relatable and funny," another fan remarked.

"cameraman loves cha eunwoo as he should. everyone with senses," commented a netizen.

"Cameramen used to film celebrities are falling for this man. How on Earth can we resist? Eunwooyah, you do know what you do to us, right?" remarked a fan.

" thank you so much cameraman to film the hottest man ever CHA EUNWOO," wrote another fan.

" This cameraman definitely derserves a pay rise," reacted another fan.

" I looove how people react when they see how handsome Cha Eunwoo is irl," a fan added.

More about Cha Eun-woo's latest variety show, Rented in Finland

Rented in Finland, airing on tvN, is a variety show that follows the journey of four well-known actors, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, and Kwak Dong Yeon, as they exchange their urban lifestyles for a rustic experience in a Finnish village.

Their journey is both exciting and challenging. They leave the comfort of a modern lifestyle and live in a place where everyday things like electricity and running water are luxuries. They have to roll up their sleeves and tackle these challenges, along with others.

In the finale, we see him riding horseback in the water, befriending a local child, showcasing his culinary skills, meeting Santa, and reminiscing about the journey with other members around a bonfire.

After the broadcast, Cha Eun-woo shared his thoughts through his label Fantagio about the show:

"I want to thank the viewers and fans who enjoyed ‘Rented in Finland'. I lived self-sufficiently with my brothers and Dongyeon in Finnish Lapland, where there was no running water, electricity, or plumbing. It was a meaningful experience that made me feel grateful for the little things once again," he said.

He concluded by praising Finland's serene and peaceful country life:

"Ithink it would be nice to live like the Finnish people, sharing and laughing," he added.

Cha Eun-woo is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming comedy series, The WONDERfools.

