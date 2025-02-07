“We are going to witness the most severe case of loserism”- Fans react to When Life Gives You Tangerines trailer starring IU and Park Bo-gum

Netflix has unveiled the teaser and character stills for its upcoming drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bo-gum. The teaser, which debuted on February 7, captivated viewers with portrayals of Ae-soon (IU) and Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum), who are childhood neighbors with their journeys from early days to school life showcased.

The drama is penned by writer Lim Sang-chun, known for his work on Fight My Way and When the Camellia Blooms, and directed by Kim Won Seok, whose previous projects include Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Signal, and My Mister.

Trending

The scenes from When Life Gives You Tangerines depict Ae-soon playfully pushing away a persistent yet clumsy Gwan-sik by her side. Notably, moments of the pair holding hands tenderly even amid playful irritation spark curiosity about the quirky yet charming chemistry they will display.

"We are going to witness the most severe case of loserism and downbadism," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Can't wait for IU and Park Bo-gum in 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'" said another.

"I AM SO READY FOR GWANSIK AND AESOON," commented another fan.

Fans are looking forward to seeing Park Bo-gum and IU together in When Life Gives You Tangerines.

"Can't wait to meet my tangerine couple!!" another fan said.

"I hope this isn't tragic," responded another fan.

"Their chemistry is actually so good and I really like the premise of the drama as well omg," another fan said.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: Plot and cast

When Life Gives You Tangerines follows the adventurous journey of Ae-soon, a "remarkable rebel" born in Jeju during the 1950s, and Gwan-sik, the "unyielding iron," as they navigate a life full of challenges and trials across all seasons.

Ae-soon, the female lead has a naturally rebellious spirit, yet she becomes anxious every time she challenges something. Although she is not financially well-off, she exudes positivity. Unable to attend school, she aspires to be a poet and expresses her emotions without hesitation.

In contrast, Gwan-sik is diligent and reserved. While romance does not come naturally to him—leaving him unsure of how to respond when Ae Sun laughs or cries—he has quietly loved her from the beginning and commits himself to her.

IU, celebrated for her roles in My Mister, Hotel Del Luna, Moon Lovers: Scarlett Heart Ryeo, and more, released her single Love Wins All on January 24. She then embarked on the IU HEREH World Tour, performing across Asia, North America, and Europe.

The tour culminated in a historic final concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium in September and marked the 100th concert of her career. Additionally, IU and Byeon Woo-seok have been confirmed as the main leads in the romance drama 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife.

Park Bo-gum first gained recognition for his roles in the TV series Hello Monster and the thriller film Coin Locker Girl. He then achieved international prominence for his portrayal of a brilliant Go player in Reply 1988 and a Joseon crown prince in Love in the Moonlight. He has since starred in the television series Encounter and Record of Youth, as well as in science fiction films Seo Bok and Wonderland.

Park Bo-gum will also be starring in Good Boy, a high-energy action-comedy-drama that chronicles the journey of a group of Olympic medalists who, after facing financial hardships, fleeting career opportunities, injuries, and various other challenges, reinvent themselves as special police officers. The drama is expected to be released in the first half of this year.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback