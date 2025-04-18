"We gotta play this for our brothers in the army" - Fans celebrate as Coldplay's Chris Martin gives a heartfelt shoutout to BTS members

On April 18, 2025, the British rock band Coldplay's Chris Martin gave a heartfelt shoutout to BTS members before performing My Universe at the Goyang Stadium, 601 Jungang-ro, Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Multiple videos from the venue circulated on social media where the singer stated that he would be playing the track for his brothers in the military. He said:
"We gotta play this for our brothers in the army. Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, j-hope, V, Suga, RM. We love you. We miss you."
Subsequently, the clips spread like wildfire on the internet. The fandom ARMYs were over the moon watching Coldplay, extending their support for the members. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:
"Omg nothing fits better than when Chris Martin said- We gotta play this for our brothers in the army."
The fandom stated that the moment was healing and comforting when Coldplay gave a shoutout to members.
"Thank you for sharing for ARMYS of the world, I’m glad your okay after yesterday, I’m glad your there enjoying yourself with Coldplay! COLDTAN FOREVER,"- a fan reacted.
"i love how armys' way of remembering bts's names is doing the fanchant and chris's way of remembering their names is doing the j's first and then the other names,"- a fan shared.
"I’ve witnessed this live during the #MOTSWTSg but I always find it heartwarming whenever Chris gives a shoutout to BTS every My Universe set. As someone who grew up listening to Coldplay, it’s a moment of healing for both my adult and little selves to listen to My Universe,"- a fan commented.
The internet users added that the seven-member group and Coldplay's friendship was beautiful.
"Coldplay and Halsey are genuinely the only performers who love and respect BTS as much as we do,"- a user reacted.
"Awww, thank you so much It was such honor to the legend of K Pop band, BTS I hope they will come to meet again after discharged the military in June We can sing ‘My Universe’ together with BTS and ARMY in Seoul,"- a user shared.
"beautiful friendship between the two most legendary groups of their generations,"- a user commented.
More about BTS' recent activities
Kim Namjoon, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, and Kim Taehyung are currently enlisted for mandatory military service. Meanwhile, Jin and j-hope were discharged from the duty in June and October, 2024, respectively. Since, then they were engaged in the multitude of individual activities.
Jin released his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BIGHIT MUSIC. It featured seven tracks, namely, Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window, and I Will Come to You. He is gearing up to release his second solo album, Echo, on May 21, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time. Meanwhile, j-hope has embarked on his solo world tour, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE.'
The members are expected to be reunited as a group in June 2025.