"We gotta play this for our brothers in the army" - Fans celebrate as Coldplay's Chris Martin gives a heartfelt shoutout to BTS members

On April 18, 2025, the British rock band Coldplay's Chris Martin gave a heartfelt shoutout to BTS members before performing My Universe at the Goyang Stadium, 601 Jungang-ro, Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Multiple videos from the venue circulated on social media where the singer stated that he would be playing the track for his brothers in the military. He said:

Ad

"We gotta play this for our brothers in the army. Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, j-hope, V, Suga, RM. We love you. We miss you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the clips spread like wildfire on the internet. The fandom ARMYs were over the moon watching Coldplay, extending their support for the members. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Omg nothing fits better than when Chris Martin said- We gotta play this for our brothers in the army."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated that the moment was healing and comforting when Coldplay gave a shoutout to members.

"Thank you for sharing for ARMYS of the world, I’m glad your okay after yesterday, I’m glad your there enjoying yourself with Coldplay! COLDTAN FOREVER,"- a fan reacted.

"i love how armys' way of remembering bts's names is doing the fanchant and chris's way of remembering their names is doing the j's first and then the other names,"- a fan shared.

Ad

"I’ve witnessed this live during the #MOTSWTSg but I always find it heartwarming whenever Chris gives a shoutout to BTS every My Universe set. As someone who grew up listening to Coldplay, it’s a moment of healing for both my adult and little selves to listen to My Universe,"- a fan commented.

Ad

The internet users added that the seven-member group and Coldplay's friendship was beautiful.

"Coldplay and Halsey are genuinely the only performers who love and respect BTS as much as we do,"- a user reacted.

"Awww, thank you so much It was such honor to the legend of K Pop band, BTS I hope they will come to meet again after discharged the military in June We can sing ‘My Universe’ together with BTS and ARMY in Seoul,"- a user shared.

Ad

"beautiful friendship between the two most legendary groups of their generations,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' recent activities

Kim Namjoon, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, and Kim Taehyung are currently enlisted for mandatory military service. Meanwhile, Jin and j-hope were discharged from the duty in June and October, 2024, respectively. Since, then they were engaged in the multitude of individual activities.

Jin released his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BIGHIT MUSIC. It featured seven tracks, namely, Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window, and I Will Come to You. He is gearing up to release his second solo album, Echo, on May 21, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time. Meanwhile, j-hope has embarked on his solo world tour, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE.'

Ad

The members are expected to be reunited as a group in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More