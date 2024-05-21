"We love that 90's has comeback" — Mexican girl group Jeans responds to recent allegations of NewJeans plagiarizing the artist

On Tuesday, May 21, the Mexican girl group Jeans responded to the recent accusations of the K-pop girl group NewJeans plagiarizing them. After the plagiarism accusations landed on the internet, a netizen took to a TikTok video and tagged the Mexican girl group, Jeans, in the comment section.

In the comment, the netizen requested the artist to speak on this issue since the young members of the K-pop girl group are getting attacked with criticism and hatred for allegedly plagiarising Jeans.

Soon enough, the artist responded and expressed that they were happy to have the aesthetics, style, and other factors from the 90s make a comeback.

"We love that the 90s has come back and reached new generations."

Their comment expressed that they don't see NewJeans' work as a form of plagiarism and are happy to see the girls execute their work. Previously, netizens expressed that both girl groups shared several similarities in terms of promotional aesthetics, group name, font, choreography, etc.

Mexican girl group Jeans puts a rest to plagiarism accusations on NewJeans

In 2023, a Mexican newspaper El Siglo published an in-depth article showcasing several alleged similarities between the 1990s Mexican girl group, Jeans, and ADOR's K-pop girl group, NewJeans. While the article initially surpassed netizens' attention, it was recently highlighted amid the ongoing conflict between HYBE and ADOR.

Jeans, which was later rebranded as JNS, garnered attention for its creative musical and promotional qualities in the 1990s. While the group's activity has currently subsided, many netizens were able to point out the similarities between Jeans and NewJeans. The fans online not only pointed out the similar aesthetics in terms of album design but also pointed out that certain choreographies and dance moves between the two groups overlapped.

Naturally, Min Hee-jin, the creative director and creator of the girl group was accused of plagiarism since the similarities were starkly visible. Both Min Hee-jin and the K-pop girl group became the center of netizens' attention as they passed heavy criticism and hatred to both parties. Therefore, fans who were concerned about the issue and its effects on the K-pop girl group tagged the Mexican girl group, Jeans.

Under a TikTok video created by @KarlaDiaz that explained the alleged similarities between the two girl groups, a netizen @JROrtizHuerta, wrote the following:

"Please say something about it. NewJeans are being attacked for alleged plagiarism, and they are just girls who are all under 18 years old."

The artist soon responded by debunking the plagiarism accusations.

On the other hand, HYBE and ADOR have been firing accusations at each other since the beginning of April 2024. While HYBE accused Min Hee-jin of trying to make ADOR an independent company, ADOR's CEO shot back with accusations including lack of compensation for NewJeans' commercial success, media play, harassing female employees, promotional imbalance, and more.

HYBE, which is currently auditing ADOR, also passed other allegations on Min Hee-jin. Some of these included seeking help from a shaman for official decisions, leaking and downloading confidential documents, spreading malicious claims surrounding HYBE and its artists, and more.