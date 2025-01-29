“We had to make it work”— The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call makers discusses Ju Ji-hoon’s daring helicopter scene making

On January 29, 2025, Severe Trauma Center author Lee Nak-jun, whose web novel served as the foundation for the drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, shared his thoughts on the series. Speaking as a guest on the YouTube show Doctor Friends, he provided deeper insights into the production and future of the show.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call's one of the most intense and visually striking sequences was Ju Ji-hoon’s daring helicopter descent while carrying Choo Young-woo’s character. According to Lee Nak-jun, the biggest concern was the realism of the stunt, as medical professionals in Korea are not typically trained to rappel from helicopters.

However, given the show’s medical fantasy theme, the team was determined to incorporate this dramatic moment into the narrative. The writer said,

“The director was really concerned. Is there any doctor in Korea who can rappel down a helicopter? No. But this is a medical fantasy novel, so we had to make it work.When we consulted with medical experts, they said, ‘There’s too much fantasy.’ It was difficult to get advice. But Baek Kang Hyuk is a person with superhuman abilities.”

While seeking expert opinions, the production team of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call encountered skepticism from medical consultants, who found the action sequence highly unrealistic. However, he justified the decision by emphasizing the extraordinary nature of Baek Kang-hyuk, the protagonist. Lee Nak-jun further said,

"He can do anything, even knowing the diagnosis before the test results come back. His physical abilities are also extraordinary. Baek Kang Hyuk is 188cm tall, and Ju Ji Hoon, who plays him, is also 188cm. It feels like fate."

Ju Ji-hoon, who plays Baek Kang-hyuk, shares the character’s impressive stature, standing at 188 cm, which the creators believe made him a perfect fit for the role.

More about The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call and its growing popularity

Since its release, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has captivated audiences worldwide. The drama follows Baek Kang-hyuk, a skilled surgeon assigned to rebuild a struggling trauma center. His unorthodox methods and remarkable abilities attract attention, particularly from Yang Jae-won, played by Choo Young-woo, who becomes his first disciple.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has gained immense popularity, securing a top spot in South Korea’s Netflix rankings and making its way into the Top 10 lists of 26 countries, including the UAE, Peru, and Singapore.

Lee Nak-jun further confirmed that the series is already planned for two more seasons. He expressed gratitude for seeing his work adapted into a drama. He recalled that it seemed like an impossible dream when he first envisioned the transition from web novels to webtoons and then to television. He stated,

“Netflix? At first, I thought it was just a dream.When I first hoped that my novel could become a webtoon and eventually a drama back in 2019, it seemed impossible. But then, the rights were sold. After a long period with no filming, suddenly, production started in 2023.”

He continued,

“If the drama does well, there will be a Season 2. Season 1 hasn't wrapped up its story yet. If viewers are curious about what happens next, they can read my webtoon or web novel. The show was made with Seasons 2 and 3 already in mind.”

With its intense storytelling, high-stakes medical drama, and character dynamics, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has proven to be a global success. Fans can stream all eight episodes of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call on Netflix.

