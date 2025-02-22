"We're eating GOOD": Fans thrilled as BABYMONSTER is reported to perform and appear in five US promotional shows

On Saturday, February 22, it was revealed that YG Entertainment's K-pop girl group, BABYMONSTER, will be making an appearance in over five US promotional shows including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Good Day New York, iHeart Radio, and more. This is expected to be a part of their Western, especially US-focused, promotional effort.

Here are all the shows that the group will be appearing and performing at:

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Good Day New York

iHeart Radio

The Zach Sang Show

Grammy Museum's Global Spin Live

Their US TV debut in the coming week through their performances at NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show and FOX5's Good Day New York. They are expected to perform tracks from their upcoming album, Drip, during these appearances. The other three appearances would be a combination of fan meetings and stage performances.

Following the same, fans and netizens were thrilled about the recent overflow of content and special performances from the K-pop girl group. They were also happy to see the group and their agency's effort to pump up BABYMONSTER's presence and popularity in the West and globally. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"We are eating GOOD baemonville"

"babymonster aka rookie monsters and 5th gen leaders are gonna take the whole world by storm" said a fan on X

"always wishing these girls the best, hope they can always receive this type of support and amazing opportunities from the company" added another fan

"the baemon drought will finally end" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their excitement at the announcement of their upcoming US promotions.

"LEGGOOO my girls deserved this" stated a fan

"yg moving for the first time in 3 decade, is this a dream??? I am so happy" added an X user

"deserve so much. more to come" said a netizen

"I hope that by promoting BM to the US, it will be YG's first step in improving the company's management." commented another X user

All you need to know about BABYMONSTER and their recent activities

BABYMONSTER, or BaeMon, is a seven-member K-pop girl group that debuted under YG Entertainment in 2023. The members of the group consist of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. Since the members were revealed one by one, their debut as a full ensemble was on April 1, 2024, with the release of their first eponymous EP, Babymons7er.

Soon after their debut, the members rolled out several internet-dominating tracks such as Batter UP, Stuck in the Middle, Sheesh, etc. In July 2024, they rolled out the pre-release single, Forever, of their first studio album, Drip. The album was soon released in November 2024 and had two leading singles, Clik Clak and Drip.

The veteran K-pop idol, often referred to as the King of K-pop, G-Dragon, was listed as a participant in the composition and demo recording of the track, Drip. BABYMONSTER, despite being only a year into the industry, has been recognized and honored at several K-pop year-end awards shows.

They won the 2024 MAMA Awards' Fans' Choice Female Top 10, the 2024 Golden Disc Awards' Rookie Artist of the Year, 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards' Rookie of the Year: Global Streaming for their track Batter Up, and were also named as the Best Female Rookie by Brand of the Year Awards.

In January 2025, the group held a two-day concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, and this acted as an onset for the members' first world tour, Hello Monsters. The show was a great commercial success, garnering over 20,000 attendees. They also broke a record as the fasted female act to hold a concert at this venue as the concert was held only eight months from their debut.

In the coming months of 2025, BABYMONSTER will be rolling out the concerts of their first world tour, Hello Monster, making stops at cities like Newark, Yokohama, Osaka, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Jakarta, and more.

