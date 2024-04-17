"We sincerely apologize for any concern"— 'The Glory' actress Kim Hieora's agency responds to her alleged bullying controversy after seven months

On Tuesday, April 16, South Korean actress Kim Hieora's agency, Gram Entertainment, released a statement regarding her alleged bullying controversy that landed on the internet seven months ago.

"We sincerely apologize for any concern we may have caused and extend our gratitude to everyone who has believed in and waited for Kim Hieora," Gram Entertainment's statement read.

The statement mentioned that the actress and the agency met the people who lodged accusations against Kim Hieora. Following the conversation, the agency revealed that they reached a mutual understanding and agreed to support each other's lives.

Additionally, the statement read that the actress has been going through a period of self-reflection. The agency ended its statement by apologizing to those it might have caused concern and also thanked fans who stuck around and continued to showcase their support towards the actress during the controversy.

"Kim Hieora has reflected deeply on herself" — Gram Entertainment addresses the actress' bullying scandal

In September 2023, a post accused Kim Hieora of belonging to a middle school bullying group called Big Sangji while she attended the Sangji Girls' Middle School. Big Sangji was a group that was known for its several notorious actions.

According to the reports and confessions from the other attendees of the school, the group was said to be involved in activities such as extortion, assault, verbal and physical abuse, etc. There have also been accusations of the girls asking their fellow schoolmates to run errands for them, such as buying cigarettes, etc.

One netizen, who claimed to be an attendee of the school during Kim Hieora’s time there, posted that The Glory actress was an active participant in the bullying group. Additionally, a few pieces of evidence that supported the netizen's claim made the issue all the more controversial on the internet.

Given that this information was revealed during the airing of The Glory, it affected the K-drama’s viewership and public image.

The actress soon responded to the controversy by saying that despite being a part of the group, she was never personally involved in any form of assault that the Big Sangji was known for. Therefore, she partially agreed with the netizen's statement while denying the accusations of assault and related actions.

However, a full statement regarding the resolution of the conflict was yet to be shared by the actress or her agency. In September 2023, the agency stated that they were working towards a resolution but asked for netizens’ consideration regarding the matter due to its effect on The Glory.

On April 16, Gram Entertainment finally released a statement addressing the issue.

"Last year, Kim Hieora and the company met with the involved parties to clarify long-standing memories and spent time understanding each other. We have agreed to support each other’s lives moving forward," the statement read.

"Throughout this ordeal, Kim Hieora has reflected deeply on herself to determine how to become a more responsible citizen. She is committed to rebuilding her life with a heavy heart to repay the affection shown by the public," the agency said.

The actress has not been active on Instagram or any other social media platforms following the controversy.

