"We are very sorry that the members unilaterally made this choice"— ADOR responds to Newjeans' re-debut decision as NJZ ahead of court hearing

South Korean girl group NewJeans has officially rebranded as NJZ, marking a new phase in the members' careers. On February 6, the group announced its new name on its Instagram account and confirmed its return to activities.

However, the group's former agency, ADOR, strongly opposed this decision, citing ongoing legal disputes over the validity of their exclusive contract. On February 7, ADOR released a statement through TV Report, expressing regret over the members' independent decision. The agency stated,

"We are very sorry that the members unilaterally made this choice before a legal judgment was made on the validity of the exclusive contract between Adore and the NewJeans members."

Trending

The company reiterated its willingness to meet with the members or their legal representatives to resolve the conflict and discuss future plans.

NJZ emerges: NewJeans rebrands amid legal battle with ADOR

Expand Tweet

On February 6, NewJeans members relaunched their Instagram account (@njz_official), unveiling their updated identity as NJZ. Member Hanni spoke with CNN, explaining the significance of the change.

She reassured fans that while the name has changed, the group still cherishes their past as NewJeans. The group emphasized that they are not completely moving on from their previous identity, as it remains a special period for both the members and their fans.

Following the announcement, ADOR addressed the situation through a statement to TV Report, expressing regret over the group's unilateral decision. The agency stated that the members made this choice before a legal judgment was reached on the validity of their exclusive contract with ADOR.

ADOR reiterated its commitment to protecting the group's brand value and extended an invitation for discussions with the members or their legal representatives.

"We would like to once again inform you that we are ready to meet with NewJeans members or legal representatives at any time to resolve any misunderstandings and discuss NewJeans’ future plans," the agency stated.

The dispute between NewJeans and ADOR dates back to late 2024 when the members accused the agency of contractual violations and mistreatment. In November, they terminated their exclusive contracts, citing ADOR’s failure to uphold proper management practices.

ADOR, however, maintains that the contracts remain valid. In December 2024, the agency filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court to confirm the validity of their agreements. ADOR has also sought an injunction to prevent the members from signing independent advertising contracts. The legal battle will likely escalate next month as court proceedings formally begin.

Despite the legal uncertainty, NJZ is pressing forward with its activities. The group is scheduled to perform at ComplexCon Hong Kong in March 2025, marking the members' first official appearance under the new name.

The global street fashion and culture festival ComplexCon will host ComplexCon Hong Kong from March 21 to 23 at AsiaWorld-Expo. This marks the second event held outside North America following its expansion last year. The festival’s concert series, Complex Live, is drawing significant attention, especially with NJZ included in the artist lineup.

Additionally, Hanni revealed plans for new music, further solidifying NJZ’s commitment to the new chapter. As both sides prepare for an intense legal showdown, NJZ's future remains uncertain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback