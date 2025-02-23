“We Stan Taeshin” — Internet reacts to BTS’ Taehyung and Park Hyo-shin’s goofy photobooth pictures

On February 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung posted a picture on Instagram with South Korean singer and musical theatre actor, Park Hyo-shin. The picture was a collage of photobooth snapshots where the duo made goofy faces on cameras.

Ad

Additionally, this picture was uploaded as a carousel post, alongside several other photographs of the BTS' singer. Most of the shots were him in his SDT uniform.

For the unversed, Park Hyo-shin previously collaborated with the Grammy-nominated musician on the single, Winter Ahead. The song was released on November 29, 2024, and was pre-recorded ahead of Taehyung aka V's military enlistment in December 2023.

The duo are known to be good friends, and hence, the latest Instagram update from the Layover singer-songwriter delighted the K-pop community. One fan wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"We stan Taeshin SERGEANT KIM TAEHYUNG PROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNG CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUN."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans cheered to see the picture and underscored the friendship between the two artists.

"Collab isn't enough I fear... I need a whole EP or a 3hr docu where they talk about music, art, friendships n philosophy..." a fan wrote.

"They’re so cool!!!" another fan wrote.

"The way taehyung's got shy introvert old man hyoshin doing all this is real love actually i love these two so much," another fan added.

Ad

Many fans comment in a similar manner.

"Another Collab please," a fan commented.

"I LOVE THEM SO MUCH," another fan remarked.

"Taehyung with Hyoshin , two Kings," another fan wrote.

BTS' Taehyung gets an early-promotion to Sergeant, updates fan via Weverse

Ad

V came online on Weverse on February 23, 2025, and informed fans about his early-promotion to Sergeant. The Rainy Days singer-songwriter has been serving as an active-duty soldier in the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit of the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA).

The K-pop idol took to Weverse and wrote in his post:

"It's Sergeant Kim! How are you doing."

Additionally, he also left comments under fan posts, engaging in conversations. The screenshots of his comments also went viral online.

Ad

The Blue singer-songwriter was deployed to the SDT unit of II Corps aka 2nd Military Corps (nicknamed "Double Dragons"). Their headquarters is located in Chuncheon. In June 2024, V was seen patrolling the Chuncheon 2024 Veteran Cultural Festival with his comrades, where he met with veteran singer, Lee Ji-yeon.

In January 2025, he completed his "extreme cold training" where he and his comrades were subjected to harsh environment below 20 degrees Celsius for 14 days. The COLD training was carried by the troops from January 7 to 17, 2025, to boost their combat skills and physical endurance in treacherous weather and terrain.

Ad

The wherever u r singer will get officially discharged from the South Korean military on June 10, 2025, alongside BTS leader, Kim Namjoon (RM).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback