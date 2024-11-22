"We are in for a treat"- Fans react as Bruno Mars reportedly collaborates with BLACKPINK's Rosé on her second pre-release single ‘Number One Girl’

On Thursday, November 21, Korean media outlet Joy News24 reported that Bruno Mars had once again joined hands with BLACKPINK's Rosé for her upcoming second pre-release song, Number One Girl. This will be the two musicians' second collaboration since the release of APT. on October 18, 2024.

BLACKPINK's Rosé’s single Number One Girl is slated for release on November 22, 2024.

Rosé fans were thrilled to receive the news of another collab with Bruno Mars, and they flooded the internet with their admiration for the duo. One fan wrote:

“His ballads are fvcking awesome so we are in for a treat”

While some fans said Bruno was like a mentor and brother to Rosé, others said she was lucky to have the Grenade singer’s influence.

“OMG, BRUNO MARS ISN’T JUST ROSÉ’S COLLABORATOR ON ‘APT.’ HE’S THE PRODUCER OF ‘NUMBER ONE GIRL’ TOO! Rosé didn’t just get a collaborator, she got a mentor, brother, and producer in Bruno!”- commented a fan.

“rosé never plays games about her music, rosé is very trustworthy when it comes to music.”- stated a fan.

“That's amazing! Rosé is so lucky to have Bruno Mars as a mentor, collaborator, and producer. His influence will definitely shine through in "Number One Girl"! Can't wait to hear it!”- wrote a fan.

“It's a big deal that Rosé not only collaborated with Bruno Mars on the song "APT." but also had his support as the producer of "Number One Girl." This partnership goes beyond a professional relationship, evolving into a mentor-like bond and brotherly connection.”- another user on X remarked.

More reactions from fans read:

“Wow Bruno Mars is not only showing off his talent but he is also guiding Rosé in the studio and getting her to do different poses. It's great to see that their bond has grown beyond collaboration. He is actually I seem like an elder brother to him. Can't wait to hear number one girl now”- stated an admirer.

“oh bruno co-produced #1 girl wow these two are unstoppable. yall better get your box of tissues ready!!! another smash hit will be born”- commented an admirer.

“imagine having one of the biggest artists ever supporting you like this. bruno knows rosé is a big deal”- another fan wrote.

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars are set to perform APT. at MAMA Awards 2024

The official social media page of MAMA Awards on X, @MnetMAMA, confirmed BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars’ live performance at the upcoming awards night on November 21. The 2024 MAMA Awards ceremony will be held on November 22 and November 23, 2024, at 6 pm and 3 pm KST. The event will be hosted at Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan.

The duo’s first duet APT. is a pre-release track of Rosé’s much-awaited album Rosie, which will come out on December 6, 2024.

APT has broken several records ever since its debut, including becoming the fatest music video of 2024 to fetch 100 million views on YouTube.

Following this, it crossed over 300 million recently. On November 9, 2024, the APT. music video reached this significant point in just 22 days, 6 hours, and 30 minutes after its premiere on October 18, 2024.

With this accomplishment, the music video turned into the sixth-fastest MV in YouTube history to reach 300 million views. At the time of writing, it had crossed over 394 million views on YouTube.

