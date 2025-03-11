"We trust his decisions" — Fans react as Cha Eun-woo is reported to have declined casting offer in Hong sisters’ new drama

Cha Eun-woo, an actor and member of Astro, has reportedly turned down the opportunity to star in the Hong Sisters’ latest project, as reported by Sports Chosun on March 11. The drama, which was expected to feature Go Min-si, would move forward without him as both sides have mutually decided to part ways. Currently, Cha Eun-woo is focused on filming the Netflix series The Wonderful.

“Cha Eun-woo was seriously considering the offer but has now officially declined it.” an industry insider stated

The Hong Sisters, known for hit dramas like You're Beautiful, Master’s Sun, Hotel Del Luna, and Alchemy of Souls, have consistently drawn attention with their works. Many netizens were eager to see the potential pairing of Go Min-si and the actor, but that collaboration will not happen.

With The Wonderful still in production, questions remain about Cha Eun-woo’s next project. At 28, he faces the looming obligation of military service, making his upcoming choices even more significant. While some fans wish he had gone forward with the project, most have decided to trust his decisions.

"oh we trust his decisions praying for another casting news" said one fan.

"On the bright side, we've evaded another terrible drama name" another said.

"THIS IS THE WORST DAY OF MY LIFE AS SOMEONE WHO WAS THE #1 FAN OF THIS PAIR" reacted another fan.

Fans were looking forward to Cha Eun-woo and Go Min-si working together.

"I hope that they can still have a project together next time" commented another.

"Everything he does is with good reason! Trust him! Smartest man I know!" another responded.

"It's okay. I am ready for another casting news" responed another, hoping for a better news soon.

Cha Eun-woo's upcoming new project: The Wonder Fools

Following his performance as Kwon Seon-yul in Wonderful World, Cha Eun-woo is set to return in the fantasy adventure drama The Wonder Fools. This shift from his usual romantic roles adds depth to his filmography. Starring alongside Park Eun-bin and Kim Hae-sook, Cha’s upcoming project blends comedy, action, and superhero elements, heightening anticipation among fans.

Set in 1999 in the fictional city of Haeseong, The Wonder Fools follows Eun Chae-ni (Park Eun-bin), a woman frequently caught in unpredictable situations.

Living with her grandmother, Kim Jeon-bok (Kim Hae-sook), she finds herself entangled in a mysterious event that grants her and two others—Son Kyeong-hoon (Choi Dae-hoon) and Kang Ro-bin (Im Seong-jae)—superpowers. However, their newfound abilities are flawed, leading to chaos as they attempt to protect their city from an emerging criminal threat.

Eun-woo plays Lee Woon-jeong, a civil servant who moves from Seoul to Haeseong. Rigid and morally upright, his nature makes him difficult to approach. As a wave of disappearances unsettles Haeseong, Woon-jeong and Chae-ni team up to uncover the truth, facing dangers along the way.

Meanwhile, Ha Won-do (Son Hyun-joo) harbors a hidden agenda, adding to the intrigue. Directed by Yoo In-sik (Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Vagabond), The Wonder Fools promises a fresh take on the superhero genre. With Netflix yet to announce a release date, fans eagerly await Cha Eun-woo’s next transformation in this series.

