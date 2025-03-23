"We have unreleased song?"- Fans thrilled as producer Hye-seung hints at shelved Taehyung & Park Hyo-shin duet, shares 'Winter Ahead' origins

On March 23, 2025, fans of BTS' Taehyung (V) were excited after producer Hye-seung hinted at a previously unreleased duet between the singer and Park Hyo-shin. Park Hyo-shin and Peakboy appeared on the latest episode of NUGS RADIO. Hye-seung shared behind-the-scenes details about Winter Ahead, a collaboration between the BTS idol and Hyo-shin.

Ad

While discussing the song’s development, Hye-seung revealed that Taehyung and Park Hyo-shin had originally planned to work on a different duet. However, as progress on that track slowed down, they ended up recording Winter Ahead together instead. As translated by the user @Romantic_Tae on X, when the producer was asked if the track was already prepared before Hyo-shin joined, he said,

"Originally, it was V-hyung's solo song, and the song they were going to do as a duet was a different song. However, as that work of the song progressed slowly, they ended up doing Winter Ahead together."

Ad

Trending

He continued,

"However, V-hyung had already filmed the music video for Winter Ahead as a solo before he enlisted in the military, so after discussing it, the music video came out as a solo, and the song and cinematic mv were additionally created and released. It was originally a solo song."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This unexpected revelation quickly caught fans' attention. Many speculated that the unreleased duet might still exist. An X user, @rjk_95 wrote,

"So we have unreleased song?????"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Social media was flooded with discussions, with fans expressing excitement and curiosity.

"Demo of another taeshin duet existing somewhere in the Hyeseung's drive is NOT something you want to read about before going to bed unless you're ready for sleepless night," a fan remarked.

"Oh they got another song together??," an X user added.

"so... there's another taeshin duet song floating around somewhere in the universe?," a person commented.

Ad

Some hoped the song would eventually be released, while others praised Taehyung and Park Hyo-shin’s musical chemistry.

"“winter ahead” was initially only solo by taehyung, which suggests that there are many more unreleased songs by him. i really hope published soon, and come to light," another person mentioned.

"Ohhh this is interesting. Their voices are so beautiful on it, though, I'm glad we got it with both of them!," an X user added.

Ad

"What theres prob another duet song from them aside of WA???," a netizen wrote.

More from the show and the BTS' Taehyung & Park Hyo-shin's Winter Ahead

During the episode, Hye-seung also recalled how his collaboration with Taehyung began. Years ago, the BTS member had reached out to him to request songs and later, he introduced Park Hyo-shin into the process. Initially, Winter Ahead was meant to be a solo track for Taehyung, with the duet planned as a separate project.

Ad

The producer also revealed the challenges of finalizing the song. The mixing process took longer than expected. Furthermore, multiple revisions were made to ensure quality. The team worked through the night to complete it despite tight deadlines.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the end, their effort paid off, as Winter Ahead became a major success. He said,

"No, when V-hyung recorded, Pdogg directed. We met to discuss the overall aspects of the music. When it was released, the schedule was so tight that we worked until dawn in a hurry."

The track was released on November 29, 2024, and received worldwide recognition. It was voted Billboard’s "Favorite K-pop Song of 2024" and became the longest-charting song by a K-pop act on the Billboard Holiday Digital Song Sales chart.

Ad

The music video was inspired by the Greek myth of Pygmalion. It captivated fans with its intricate storytelling. It also achieved a major streaming milestone, surpassing 100 million Spotify streams in less than a month.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Taehyung continues his military service in the Special Duty Team, having enlisted in December 2023. He is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback