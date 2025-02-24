“We’ve missed you!” – Fans thrilled as Jessi makes her first public appearance following her alleged fan assault controversy 

On February 23, 2025, Korean-American rapper and singer Jessi made an appearance in the Philippines at the 2025 WATERBOMB Manila festival at Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park. This marked her first live performance since the alleged fan assault incident.

She was one of the night’s final performers, commanding the stage from the start. The songstress treated the crowd to her hits What Type of X and Gucci. Her set also included Smoke by Dynamic Duo, her collab with #Gun MiChinNom, and Street Woman Fighter tracks Cold Blooded, Spirit Animal, and Gum. Fans expressed excitement over her return to activities, with one X user, saying:

"So good to see her performing again!! We've missed you!!"

Along with performing her hit songs, the Zoom singer engaged with fans, answering NSFW questions from the crowd. When asked about her return, she assured fans it would be "very soon" and hinted at releasing "multiple songs."

The 36-year-old later shared an Instagram post thanking attendees. This was her first social media update in a while after the alleged case. Many are reacting to her performance, describing it as "absolutely iconic" and "spectacular."

"Wet, wild, and absolutely iconic," a fan remarked.

"LET'S FEEL THE HEAT," another fan said.

"Here’s to Jessi having the most spectacular comeback EVER!!! We will always be there to support you," another person added.

Fans continue to share their excitement and support for Jessica Ho's return, noting her "high spirits" on stage.

"I’m so glad she’s performing and in high spirits after all the shit she went through with knetz and sk media," another X user wrote.

"I feel she deserves so much appreciation. Happy she got it here," another netizen noted.

"Glad to see that the queen is back and looking healthy and happy," another fan shared.

More about Jessi's alleged fan assault controversy

Jessi (Image via Instagram/@jessicah_o)

In September 2024, Jessi was involved in a widely publicized incident in Seoul when she refused an 18-year-old fan's photo request. Shortly after, her associate, producer Koala intervened.

As per Korea JoongAng Daily's November 2024 report, another individual, reportedly a Taiwanese national, also allegedly attacked the fan before leaving South Korea three days later. The rapper star attempted to intervene but left the scene.

The K-pop artist later issued a public apology, stating she had no prior acquaintance with the primary assailant and did not assist in his escape.

The Seoul Gangnam Police investigated the case, and in November 2024, she was cleared of any charges due to a lack of evidence linking her to the assault or aiding the suspect’s pullback.

Producer Koala was indicted for assault and referred to prosecution. An international arrest warrant remains active for the other suspect. After the incident, her contract with DOD Entertainment was terminated at her request in October 2024.

The musician first performed in the Philippines in September 2022 at her Zoom in Manila concert. She was back that December for Head in the Clouds Manila festival before her latest performance in 2025.

