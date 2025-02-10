In a recent development, ADOR has requested that the media refrain from referring to NewJeans as NJZ in their reports. On February 10, ADOR addressed the media about their stance on the group's new identity. They stated:

"It is a one-sided claim that the exclusive contracts between the members of New Jeans and ADOR have been terminated."

They further requested that the media refer to the group as NewJeans instead of NJZ, adding:

"Based on a legitimate contract, we ask that you use the official team name 'NewJeans.'"

The company also told media personnel that they had already filed a lawsuit against the group to confirm the validity of the exclusive contract.

"We have applied for an injunction to acknowledge that ADOR is a management company (planning company) under an exclusive contract. We have also filed a lawsuit to confirm the validity of the exclusive contract. We are waiting for the court's decision," they concluded.

The statement follows the group's announcement in an exclusive interview with CNN on February 7 that they have rebranded and will now be referred to as NJZ.

More about the ADOR/HYBE feud with NewJeans or NJZ

The feud began in April 2024 when HYBE accused then-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin of plotting to gain full ownership of NewJeans. In return, Min Hee-jin claimed that HYBE had prioritized other girl groups like Le Sserafim and Illit. Hybe dismissed Min Hee-jin as CEO of ADOR on August 27.

The members of NewJeans expressed their support for their CEO during a widely viewed livestream on YouTube. They openly backed Min Hee-jin and urged her reinstatement by September 25, 2024. They also asserted that HYBE is removing their previously released content and that they are experiencing ostracism from the other groups under HYBE.

HYBE refuted the group's demand to reinstate Hee-jin as CEO but confirmed that she could remain the group's producer. On November 18, NewJeans publicly announced the termination of their contracts with ADOR in a press conference. They stated:

"Our contracts with ADOR have ended as of Nov. 29, 2024, and the five of us will start our new activities, free from HYBE and ADOR."

However, on December 5, ADOR filed a court petition requesting clarification on the validity of their exclusive contract with the group. The press release read:

"We did not want to solve our problem with our artists through the court, but we resorted to this decision because we had to emphasize that an exclusive contract between an artist and an agency does not end just because one side argues that it has."

On January 13, ADOR also filed an injunction with the court to prevent members from signing independent advertising contracts while their contract dispute is ongoing in the court.

On February 7, the group officially rebranded themselves as NJZ. Their press statement read:

"We are thrilled to be stepping onto the stage for the first time as NJZ and sharing something new with everyone. It’s a big moment for us, and we can't wait for fans to be a part of this journey and experience the new music we’ve been eager to share."

NewJeans, also known as NJZ, are set to perform as headliners at Complex Con from March 21 to 23.

