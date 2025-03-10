“We will not forget what y'all did” — ARMY reacts to Dispatch’s birthday post for SUGA following backlash over BTS idol’s DUI case reporting

On March 9, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Dispatch wished BTS' Min Yoongi, aka SUGA, on his 32nd birthday. However, this gesture was met with apprehension from fans as Dispatch's X account was officially suspended due to their previous criticism of SUGA for his DUI incident.

In August 2024, SUGA was involved in a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) incident while operating an electric kickboard/scooter in Seoul. The incident led to legal repercussions and a fine. However, even before anything was proven, fans accused Dispatch and JTBC of defaming the BTS idol by misreporting.

On August 24, 2024, The Daily Tribune reported that BTS fans mass reported Dispatch's X account, leading to its temporary suspension. Now, after getting the account suspension lifted from Dispatch's X handle, KoreaDispatch, the outlet posted a birthday wish for SUGA on March 9, 2025.

Fans expressed their skepticism and commented underneath the post, recalling the past. One fan wrote that they will never forget what Dispatch did to the BTS idol's reputation.

"A win is a win but we will not forget what y'all did and the outcome you expected."

Fans commented that they would never forgive Dispatch despite their birthday wish for the BTS rapper.

"Our favorite and best producer. We love you so much Yoongi. Dispatch we haven’t forgotten," one fan tweeted.

"Did you bite your tongue posting this? I bet you don't want your X account to get suspended again, now do you?" another fan wrote.

"I am so glad we suspended their account after dissing Yoongi. They are even more aware we don’t play when it comes to ANY BTS member! we love you Yoongi. BTS is and will ALWAYS be 7!!!!" another fan added.

Others enquired if Dispatch would also like to apologize to the rapper.

"And would you like to publicly apologise also?" a fan remarked.

"Unfortunately i don't forget the defamatory articles you wrote against yoongi. it's useless for you to pretend nothing happened," another fan wrote.

BTS' SUGA's drunk driving incident chronologically explained

On the night of August 6, 2024, SUGA rode an electric scooter in the Hannam-dong district of Seoul when he lost balance and fell in front of his house. A nearby police officer approached him and conducted a breathalyzer test.

Reuters reported that his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 0.227%. This exceeds South Korea's legal limit of 0.05%. Consequently, his driving license was revoked, and he faced potential legal action.

August 7, 2024: Public apology

The following day, the BTS idol issued a handwritten letter via Weverse addressing the incident. In his apology, he expressed deep remorse for his actions, acknowledging the disappointment and concern he caused to fans and the public. He confessed to having a beer and said that he fell from the kickboard in front of his house.

August 7 to 9, 2024: JTBC and Dispatch's erroneous reporting

South Korean news outlet JTBC aired corrupted CCTV footage purportedly showing SUGA driving a motor scooter recklessly. However, it was later revealed that the footage did not depict SUGA, leading to accusations of defamation and misinformation.

August 15, 2024: Jong-A Ilbo aired ariginal CCTV footage

Jong-A Ilbo aired the real CCTV footage that showed the BTS rapper riding an electric foldable kickboard. The vehicle's maximum speed was 25kmph, which is equivalent to a bicycle. The rapper was seen riding his kickboard on the pavement and tripped while taking a slow turn in front of his house gate.

August 16, 2024: JTBC apologized on national TV

BTS fans protested and demanded that JTBC and other Korean media houses apologize to SUGA for defaming him with fake footage. JTBC issued an official apology on national TV. Additionally, the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) intervened, issuing a legal reprimand to JTBC for broadcasting false information.

August 23, 2024: Legal proceedings

The BTS idol appeared at the Yongsan police station, where he was interrogated for three hours. The idol arrived at the police and was illegally subjected to a "photo line," which is a public trail. Reporters from Korean media houses remained outside the police station for hours.

September 10, 2024: Indictment

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office proceeded with a summary indictment against SUGA for violating the Road Traffic Act. The court stated that the kickboard didn't require any license plate as per law. Still, SUGA was fined 15 million won (around $10,293.26).

In other news, BTS' Min Yoongi will be officially discharged from his mandatory alternative military service on June 21, 2025.

