"Well deserved" — Fans react as ZEROBASEONE's Zhanghao bags the Global Upick Choice Award at K-pop's 1st D Awards

On Saturday, February 22, ZEROBASEONE's Zhanghao won the category of Global Upick Choice Award at the K-pop 1st D Awards. Fans and interested netizens could vote for their favorite male K-pop idol through the UPICK app, and the artist with the highest votes on the last day of voting, February 11, won the category.

On February 11, fans learned that Zhanghao held the largest number of votes on the UPICK and eagerly awaited him to receive his award at the D Awards officially. Subsequently, the idol was also seen collecting the trophy on February 22. This recent award also makes the ZEROBASEONE member the only fifth-generation K-pop idol with the highest number of solo awards.

Therefore, fans and netizens were excitedly celebrating the idol's latest win at the 1st D Awards following his win. One fan said:

"Congrats haohao well deserved!!"

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"so proud of him he really deserves it," said a fan on X.

"MY PRINCE congratulations bb, you deserve the world," added another fan.

""the 5th gen idol with the most solo awards (7 total)" That's my boy!" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens commended the idol for his recent win at the D Awards.

"Congrats my hardworking and talented superstar Zhang Hao! Gold will always shine," stated a fan.

"i'm so proud im gonna. sob," added an X user.

"another one thank you," said a netizen.

"oh king hao you will ALWAYS be first place no matter how hard other people and even your own "fans" try to bring you down." commented another X user.

All you need to know about the latest K-pop award show, D Awards

On February 22, the brand new K-pop awards show was rolled out in Seoul at the Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium. The South Korean media outlet Sports DongA, in collaboration with UPICK, created the show. Two South Korean actors hosted it, Sweet Home's Go Min-si and Brewing Love's Lee Jong-won.

On the other hand, the broadcaster Yoo Jae-pil was in charge of the pre-opening and red carpet MC. However, many other South Korean actors were also in the MC lineup. Here's a complete list of MCs and presenters that handled D Awards:

Cha Seung-won

My Dearest's Ahn Eun-jin

Check In Hanyang's Bae In-hyuk

Check In Hanyang's Kim Ji-eun

YouTuber Mimiminu

Singer and composer Park Sun-joo

Actor Go Kyung-pyo

2PM’s Hwang Chan-sung

Girl’s Day’s Bang Min-ah

YouTuber Kang Nam

The Witch star Roh Jeong-eui

The Witch actor Park Jin-young (GOT7’s Jinyoung)

The Potato Lab' Lee Hak-joo

The Matchmakers's Jo Yi-hyun

Check In Hanyang's Jung Gun-joo

The Fiery Priest 2' Seo Beom Jun

In terms of the performance lineup, several K-pop groups and artists were gathered for the event. Some of them include ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony, tripleS, ENHYPEN, NCT WISH, RIIZR, Young Posse, and more. Here's the complete list of performances and the stages they rolled out:

ENHYPEN

QWER: Never Before Seen Special Stage

FIFTY FIFTY: SOS (Night Bass Remix) from Love Tune: Rewired + Cupid + Gravity

TWS: Plot Twist + Special Stages

UNIS: SUPERWOMAN + Curious (Only You Don’t Know)

N.Flying

P1Harmony

tripleS

ZEROBASEONE

82MAJOR

RIIZE

YOUNG POSSE: Scars + XXL

NCT WISH

KickFlip

Following the release of the latest D Awards ceremony, fans and netizens have been thrilled about the new addition to the long list of annual award shows.

