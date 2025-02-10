Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo's upcoming drama which is tentatively titled Show Business finally has a confirmed cast lineup. Netflix announced the lineup on February 10, 2025, via its official press release. Shortly after, the drama lineup was also posted on the OTT platforms' social media accounts.

Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo will lead the cast, joined by Cha Seung-won, Seolhyun, and Lee Ha-nee. Fans were delighted by the announcement and took to their social media accounts to relay their delight.

"what a crazy line up"

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Hopefully this drama will be a legendary kdrama" a fan replied.

"written by a woman and directed by a woman. we love to see it 🤩" another fan wrote.

"FINALLY they Confirmed it The Two Biggest A Lister of South Korea The kdrama Royalty who Huge a successful kdrama in early 2000 in one Frame 😍😍😍" a user wrote.

Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo are one of the most popular actors from South Korea. The two have gained fame following the success of their dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Goblin, and Squid Game. This is the first time that the two actors have been paired up for a drama. Here's what the fans had to say:

"Song Hye Kyo ang Gong Yoo is like Avengers Assemble" a user wrote.

"My most anticipated Netflix Series" another user replied.

"Gong Yoo adding another one to his Netflix collection" a fan replied.

All you need to know about Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo's upcoming Netflix drama

The drama is tentatively titled Show Business but it was earlier called Slowly, but Intensely. The show will feature the 1960s and 1980s and the music scene in those times.

Song Hye-kyo plays Min-ja, a resilient and tough woman who had a rough childhood. She struggles in her career but her life changes when she takes a bold step into South Korea's music industry.

Gong Yoo plays the role of Dong-gu, Min-ja's childhood friend who follows her into the music industry. He is a loyal and fierce supporter of Min-ja.

Seolhyun is Min-hui, Min-ja's childhood friend but they share a love-hate relationship. She follows Min-ja's lead but also has a rebellious streak which further adds depth to her character.

Cha Seung-won plays the role of a powerful composer and a legendary figure in the music industry named Gil-yeo. Lee Ha-nee is Yang-ja, Min Hui's mother who harbors the dream of becoming a singer and is willing to fight any adversity that comes her way.

Show Business began filming last month and is set to finish in early 2025, as reported by Soompi. The drama is rumored to have 22 episodes, but this is not confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback