What is Kpopped about? All you need to know as PSY joins Megan Thee Stallion on Apple TV+'s K-Pop song battle reality show

South Korean singer PSY and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion created a buzz on the internet as they are set to appear on the upcoming Apple TV+ show titled KPopped together. On Wednesday, February 6, Apple TV+ announced a show through their Instagram page, where American artists meet renowned K-pop artists to recreate some of their most loved songs.

PSY, who took over the world with his song Gangnam Style in 2012, is joining hands with Megan Thee Stallion, who has previously collaborated with K-pop artists like BTS for Butter Remix in 2021 and TWICE for Strategy in 2024. Several artists will collaborate to showcase performances, and the winner will be chosen live by the audience.

According to Variety, KPopped is described as:

“In each episode, western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits, collaborating with top-tier K-pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances, with a live Seoul-based audience picking the winner of the best new K-popped song.”

Trending

Who are the producers of the Apple TV+ show KPopped starring PSY and Megan Thee Stallion?

According to Variety, South Korean entertainment and production company CJ ENM is joining forces with Australian company Eureka Productions to create the forthcoming song battle reality show, KPopped. CJ ENM divisions director Jake Hong, Head of Music Department Harry H.K. Shin, and producer Kim Ki-woong will be the executive producers of KPopped.

Furthermore, American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie with Miky Lee, Moira Ross, and Greg Foster as the executive producers. Meanwhile, Eureka production founders Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin, alongside Wes Dening, Bruce Eskowitz, and David Tibbals, will also join the show.

Anticipation for KPopped is at an all-time high as CJ ENM is known for its K-pop survival programs like Kingdom: Legendary War, Queendom, I-Land, Show Me the Money, and more, while Eureka Productions has produced Australian Idol, The Launch, Name That Tune, and other popular shows.

Moreover, Megan Thee Stallion has also been confirmed to be one of the executive producers of the show, as per her latest Instagram post on February 6, 2025. She is set to perform her viral hit track, Savage, on the show. Not much information regarding the Gangnam Style singer’s role on the show has been revealed, but it is expected that he will join Stallion on stage for a performance.

Following the announcement, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share some pictures from her upcoming performance, where she unveiled her outfit. Notably, this is the first time PSY and Megan Thee Stallion will be seen on the show together. KPopped will be released in a series of 8 episodes on the Apple TV+ show.

Apple TV+'s Korean docu-series K-pop Idols

In other news, the OTT platform previously released its first documentary series titled ‘K-Pop Idols’ based on the Korean entertainment industry released on August 30, 2024. The series is described as:

“Glitz meets grit in this backstage pass to artists from around the world. Through trials and triumphs, up-and-coming stars give everything they've got to an art form that demands nothing less than perfection.”

K-pop Idols featured interviews with South Korean record producer and rapper Jay Park, K-pop groups like CRAVITY and BLACKSWAN, and rapper Jessica Ho, gaining deep insights into the behind-the-scenes in the industry.

The release date of KPopped starring Megan Thee Stallion and PSY is yet to be announced by Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback