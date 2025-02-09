What does a subpoena mean? All we know about Source Music's legal action to defend LE SSERAFIM against defamation

On February 9, 2025, Source Music took a significant legal step in its ongoing efforts to protect LE SSERAFIM from defamation. On November 27, 2024, a U.S. court had granted the company permission to subpoena Google for the identities of seven YouTube accounts accused of spreading harmful content about the group.

The ruling followed a 30-day period that ended on February 5, during which Google had the opportunity to object to the subpoena but did not do so. With this legal approval, Source Music can now proceed with further legal action in South Korea, where it may seek damages and other penalties against those responsible for defaming the group.

A subpoena is a legal order that compels an individual or entity to provide evidence or testify in a case. It can be issued to obtain documents, records, or testimony relevant to legal proceedings. The seven YouTube channels targeted by the legal action are:

Cute Rabbit Jjang EnterPick People Box Da Issue NewJeansFam Issue Tan Wangjam Issue

In this instance, Source Music sought to use a subpoena to uncover the identities of individuals running the YouTube channels accused of making false and damaging claims against LE SSERAFIM.

What does this approval by the court mean? All we know about LE SSERAFIM's defamation case

This approval by the U.S. court means that Google is now required to share key information, such as account details and activity logs, which will enable Source Music to move forward with its lawsuits. These accounts have been accused of publishing misleading and defamatory content about LE SSERAFIM.

Allegations include claims that the group manipulated its public image by hiding members’ vocal abilities. This case is part of a broader trend of K-pop agencies taking a firm stance against online defamation, as similar actions have been pursued by other HYBE subsidiaries in the past.

The legal battle began in August 2024 when Source Music and its parent company, HYBE, filed defamation lawsuits in Seoul’s Western District Court. However, progress was initially stalled due to the anonymity of the accused YouTubers.

To address this, Source Music sought assistance from the U.S. legal system, applying in September 2024 to request Google’s cooperation. By November 2024, a U.S. federal judge approved the request, granting the company the authority to issue a subpoena to Google. The tech giant was formally notified in December and given a month to comply.

Since no objections were raised, the case advanced smoothly, with the court confirming earlier this week that Google must disclose the requested information. Once Source Music receives these details, the company will have the necessary evidence to formally serve the defendants in the lawsuits pending in South Korea. The next steps could include demands for financial compensation and legal penalties.

This move aligns with a broader crackdown on online defamation within the K-pop industry. HYBE and its affiliated labels have taken increasing action against harmful online discourse, including previous legal cases against malicious YouTubers and social media users spreading false rumors.

LE SSERAFIM, in particular, has faced multiple controversies, making this legal action a significant step in the company’s ongoing efforts to protect the group’s reputation.

