What is "Team K-pop"? Secret group threatens to sue netizens who signed the petition demanding the revocation of HYBE's 'Top Company' status

On November 10, 2024, a mysterious "Team K-pop" allegedly threatened to sue "instigators and accomplices" who have signed a petition against HYBE to revoke its 'Top Company' status. The group warned that it would file a criminal complaint for "obstruction of business and defamation" against them for allegedly causing damages to the entertainment conglomerate.

The post went viral on the Korean online forum, TheQoo. Meanwhile, the true identity of the "Team K-pop" members is undetermined. However, they seem to be a group allegedly trying to protect HYBE and people associated with it, from the ongoing controversy and public backlash.

Going by the username T.K.P (@TEAM_K_POP) on X, their profile bio mentions that they "sincerely hope that K-pop will coexist and thrive together." As per their X post on October 15, the team has mentioned that they consist of fans who love K-pop, professionals who are dedicated to the industry, and artists who work hard with humility for K-pop. They have further provided an inquiry mail in their bio as well.

On November 5, 2024, a netizen (@seaweed**) filed a petition on the National Assembly's official website, demanding the South Korean Ministry of Employment and Labor for investigation into HYBE's 'Top Company' status. The petitioner cited alleged "workplace bullying" inside the company. The petition has been signed by 51,907 people as of November 10.

For the unversed, NewJeans' Hanni (under ADOR) was summoned to the National Assembly Audit on October 15, 2024, where she claimed that she felt alleged mistreatment at the company.

Hanni claimed that while passing through the hallway at the company, she met another HYBE idol group with their manager. She stated that she greeted them but she later overheard the manager tell the idols to ignore her.

What is the controversy behind a HYBE employee dying due to overwork?

On October 15, Daily Sports reported that during the National Assembly Audit held on October 15, 2024, a case of a HYBE employee dying due to alleged overworking was brought forward. Progressive Party Representative, Jeong Hye-kyung asked the company:

"I received a report that an employee at HYBE collapsed while working in the office around June 2022, was taken to the hospital, and died. Is that true?"

ADOR CEO Kim Joo-young added that the employee allegedly collapsed into the "sleeping room" of the company and was rushed to the hospital. However, the employee passed away a few days later due to "personal illness." She said:

"In September 2022, he said he would take a short break at the office and went to the sleeping room around 5 p.m. to rest, but unfortunately, he was found collapsed and taken to the hospital. He passed away a few days later from a personal illness. It’s very unfortunate."

However, Representative Jeong Hye-kyung asserted that from the "members of the Environment and Labor Committee," it seemed as if the employee died due to overwork. Jeong Hye-kyung questioned Kim Joo-young if the company attempted to cover up the employee's death, citing "personal illness," which the CEO denied.

Representative Jeong Hye-kyung asked CEO Kim Joo-young to confirm the details of the employee's autopsy and send the documents to the ministry's office. However, according to Biz Korea's November 8 report, the company hasn't sent the requested documents to the ministry.

HYBE Corporation is an entertainment company that earned a 'conglomerate' status in May 2024. The Korea Herald reported on November 5 that the company was awarded the "Top Job Creation Company” by the Ministry of Employment and Labor on September 5.

