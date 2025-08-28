What time does KPOPPED release on Apple TV+? Full artist lineup, battle songs, & all you need to know

Apple TV+ is set to premiere its new eight-part cross-cultural music competition series, KPOPPED, globally on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 1:00 pm KST and 12 am EST, 9:30 pm IST (Friday), and 9 pm PT (Thursday ). All episodes will drop simultaneously on the platform, with availability on both Apple TV+ and the Korean streaming platform TVING.

The show pairs internationally acclaimed K-pop groups with leading pop icons from around the world to reimagine some of the most iconic songs across genres and decades. Its format is built around merging global pop hits with the choreography-driven style and stage production elements of K-pop.

Every installment concludes with an additional finale stage by the featured K-pop group. Across the eight episodes, artists will collaborate on reinterpretations of popular tracks such as Savage, Wannabe, Ice Ice Baby, Lady Marmalade, Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Motownphilly, Waterfalls, and more

Full KPOPPED artists lineup: K-pop and Western

The competition highlights a diverse range of talent, with K-pop groups such as ITZY, ATEEZ, STAYC, KISS OF LIFE, Kep1er, and BLACKSWAN, and more.

Alongside them are western artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton and Mel B, Vanilla Ice, Kesha, J Balvin, TLC, Ava Max, and more. Additionally, PSY is also confirmed to appear in the show.

K-pop Groups

Billlie

ITZY

Kep1er

JO1

ATEEZ

STAYC

KISS OF LIFE

BLACKSWAN

Western Artists:

Megan Thee Stallion

Patti LaBelle

Mel B (Spice Girls)

Emma Bunton (Spice Girls)

Vanilla Ice

Taylor Dayne

Kesha

Eve

J Balvin

Kylie Minogue

TLC

Boy George

Jess Glynne

Ava Max

Boyz II Men

Full setlists and battle format of KPOPPED

From hip-hop and R&B to dance-pop and legendary classics, the setlists of face-off songs span generations of music history. The format of KPOPPED places one of the K-pop groups at the center of each episode, where they partner with two Western pop artists.

The K-pop group will be divided into 2 units, with each side collaborating to reinterpret the artists’ signature hits. Together, they will adapt the artist's hit track into a collaborative stage, blending choreography and K-pop performance elements within a limited preparation period.

Below is the full episode breakdown of KPOPPED with matchups and setlists:

Episode 1: Billlie x Megan Thee Stallion & Patti LaBelle

Billlie - flipp!ng a coin

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage

Patti LaBelle - Lady Marmalade

Episode 2: ITZY x Mel B & Emma Bunton (Spice Girls)

ITZY - GOLD

Spice Girls - Wannabe

Spice Girls - Say You’ll Be There

Episode 3: Kep1er x Vanilla Ice & Taylor Dayne

Kep1er - WA DA DA

Vanilla Ice - Ice Ice Baby

Taylor Dayne - Tell It to My Heart

Episode 4: JO1 x Kesha & Eve

JO1 - Love seeker

Kesha - JOYRIDE

Eve - Let Me Blow Ya Mind

Episode 5: ATEEZ x J Balvin & Kylie Minogue

ATEEZ - BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)

J Balvin - Mi Gente

Kylie Minogue - Can’t Get You Out of My Head

Episode 6: STAYC x TLC & Boy George

STAYC - RUN2U

TLC - Waterfalls

Boy George - Karma Chameleon

Episode 7: KISS OF LIFE x Jess Glynne & Ava Max

KISS OF LIFE - Get Loud

Jess Glynne - Hold My Hand

Ava Max - Kings & Queens

Episode 8: BLACKSWAN x Boyz II Men

BLACKSWAN - Roll Up

Boyz II Men - Motownphilly

Boyz II Men - End of the Road

These performances are staged before a live audience in Seoul, which votes to decide the standout collaboration of the night. At the end of every episode, the featured K-pop group returns to the stage for a special closing performance.

KPOPPED will be co-hosted by comedian and actor Son Soo-jeong, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and PSY. Executive producers of the show are Moira Ross, Lionel Richie, CJ ENM Vice Chair Miky Lee, Megan Thee Stallion, and Greg Foster. Alongside them are also CJ ENM executives Shin Hyung-kwan, Hong Joon-ki, and Kim Ki-woong.

With high-profile collaborations and iconic songs being reinterpreted, KPOPPED is set to bring together two music worlds on one stage. The series will be available worldwide on August 29, 2025, only on Apple TV+.

