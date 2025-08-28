What time does KPOPPED release on Apple TV+? Full artist lineup, battle songs, & all you need to know

Apple TV+ is set to premiere its new eight-part cross-cultural music competition series, KPOPPED, globally on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 1:00 pm KST and 12 am EST, 9:30 pm IST (Friday), and 9 pm PT (Thursday ). All episodes will drop simultaneously on the platform, with availability on both Apple TV+ and the Korean streaming platform TVING.
The show pairs internationally acclaimed K-pop groups with leading pop icons from around the world to reimagine some of the most iconic songs across genres and decades. Its format is built around merging global pop hits with the choreography-driven style and stage production elements of K-pop.
Every installment concludes with an additional finale stage by the featured K-pop group. Across the eight episodes, artists will collaborate on reinterpretations of popular tracks such as Savage, Wannabe, Ice Ice Baby, Lady Marmalade, Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Motownphilly, Waterfalls, and more
Full KPOPPED artists lineup: K-pop and Western
The competition highlights a diverse range of talent, with K-pop groups such as ITZY, ATEEZ, STAYC, KISS OF LIFE, Kep1er, and BLACKSWAN, and more.
Alongside them are western artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton and Mel B, Vanilla Ice, Kesha, J Balvin, TLC, Ava Max, and more. Additionally, PSY is also confirmed to appear in the show.
K-pop Groups
- Billlie
- ITZY
- Kep1er
- JO1
- ATEEZ
- STAYC
- KISS OF LIFE
- BLACKSWAN
Western Artists:
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Patti LaBelle
- Mel B (Spice Girls)
- Emma Bunton (Spice Girls)
- Vanilla Ice
- Taylor Dayne
- Kesha
- Eve
- J Balvin
- Kylie Minogue
- TLC
- Boy George
- Jess Glynne
- Ava Max
- Boyz II Men
Full setlists and battle format of KPOPPED
From hip-hop and R&B to dance-pop and legendary classics, the setlists of face-off songs span generations of music history. The format of KPOPPED places one of the K-pop groups at the center of each episode, where they partner with two Western pop artists.
The K-pop group will be divided into 2 units, with each side collaborating to reinterpret the artists’ signature hits. Together, they will adapt the artist's hit track into a collaborative stage, blending choreography and K-pop performance elements within a limited preparation period.
Below is the full episode breakdown of KPOPPED with matchups and setlists:
Episode 1: Billlie x Megan Thee Stallion & Patti LaBelle
- Billlie - flipp!ng a coin
- Megan Thee Stallion - Savage
- Patti LaBelle - Lady Marmalade
Episode 2: ITZY x Mel B & Emma Bunton (Spice Girls)
- ITZY - GOLD
- Spice Girls - Wannabe
- Spice Girls - Say You’ll Be There
Episode 3: Kep1er x Vanilla Ice & Taylor Dayne
- Kep1er - WA DA DA
- Vanilla Ice - Ice Ice Baby
- Taylor Dayne - Tell It to My Heart
Episode 4: JO1 x Kesha & Eve
- JO1 - Love seeker
- Kesha - JOYRIDE
- Eve - Let Me Blow Ya Mind
Episode 5: ATEEZ x J Balvin & Kylie Minogue
- ATEEZ - BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)
- J Balvin - Mi Gente
- Kylie Minogue - Can’t Get You Out of My Head
Episode 6: STAYC x TLC & Boy George
- STAYC - RUN2U
- TLC - Waterfalls
- Boy George - Karma Chameleon
Episode 7: KISS OF LIFE x Jess Glynne & Ava Max
- KISS OF LIFE - Get Loud
- Jess Glynne - Hold My Hand
- Ava Max - Kings & Queens
Episode 8: BLACKSWAN x Boyz II Men
- BLACKSWAN - Roll Up
- Boyz II Men - Motownphilly
- Boyz II Men - End of the Road
These performances are staged before a live audience in Seoul, which votes to decide the standout collaboration of the night. At the end of every episode, the featured K-pop group returns to the stage for a special closing performance.
KPOPPED will be co-hosted by comedian and actor Son Soo-jeong, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and PSY. Executive producers of the show are Moira Ross, Lionel Richie, CJ ENM Vice Chair Miky Lee, Megan Thee Stallion, and Greg Foster. Alongside them are also CJ ENM executives Shin Hyung-kwan, Hong Joon-ki, and Kim Ki-woong.
With high-profile collaborations and iconic songs being reinterpreted, KPOPPED is set to bring together two music worlds on one stage. The series will be available worldwide on August 29, 2025, only on Apple TV+.