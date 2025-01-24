BTS' Jungkook's hit song Standing Next to You was played at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris on January 23, 2025. The event featured performances by renowned K-pop artists such as G-Dragon and Taeyang from BIGBANG, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and BTS' j-hope. However, Jungkook was not part of the performer lineup.

In a display of the GOLDEN artist's popularity, the entire audience joined in when the song was played, singing it loudly in unison. Even when the music unexpectedly paused, fans carried on with the lyrics, showcasing their deep connection to the track.

This moment demonstrated the love and admiration the BTS maknae receives worldwide, even in his absence. One X user wrote:

"When all you make are hits #JUNGKOOK"

Netizens were quick to draw parallels to a JK or BTS concert while sharing their excitement online.

"THE WAY THEY RANDOMLY PLAYED 'STANDING NEXT TO YOU' AND THE WHOLE ARENA WAS SINGING THE LYRICS," a fan said.

"SNTY is a global smash hit," a fan commented.

"He wasn't there and they didn't announce they would play it yet the way the whole stadium is singing along," a fan claimed.

"The fact that literally all fans with different lightsticks are singing only means that JK’s impact is transversed across different fandoms." a fan wrote.

Fans even commented about the power of BTS and its fandom.

"LYRICS FOR LYRICS BAR FOR BAR THEY ARE EATING SNTY UP OH JUNGKOOK YOU WILL ALWAYS BE SUCCESSFUL," a fan exclaimed.

"The power of BTS and ARMY," a fan stated.

"Just imagine the SoloKook concert!" a fan expressed.

Jungkook makes a pseudo-appearance at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes

The Gala des Pièces Jaunes is an annual charity event organized by the Fondation des Hôpitaux (Hospitals Foundation) in France. The initiative, spearheaded by First Lady Brigitte Macron, aims to raise funds to improve the living conditions of hospitalized children, teenagers, and their families across France.

j-hope, the only BTS member officially invited to the event, delivered a performance of the group's iconic track, MIC Drop, and two of his solo songs. However, despite him being the sole BTS member on the lineup, another member of the group, Jungkook, managed to create significant buzz without even being present.

During a break between performances, his solo song Standing Next to You began playing, taking the audience by surprise. The track is the title song of his debut solo album, GOLDEN, released in November 2023. By November 2024, it became the fastest K-pop solo song to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify, signifying its global reach and popularity.

This year's Gala des Pièces Jaunes was particularly marked the first time the French charity event featured four K-pop artists in its international lineup, including j-hope, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé. j-hope's performance held extra significance for the BTS fans, as it was his first live stage appearance since his military discharge in October 2024.

