When The Stars Gossip, starring Lee Min-ho, is set to premiere on January 4, 2025, on tvN and Netflix. The streaming platform shared this news, along with stills from the series and a few behind-the-scenes images.

The Heirs' actor will be starring alongside Gong Hyo-jin, Han Ji-eun, Huh Nam-jun, and, Kim Joo-hun. Furthermore, Lee El and Oh Jung-se, who recently worked together in the Netflix series Mr. Plankton, are also among the main cast.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This new weekend drama by tvN has been highly anticipated, as it explores a space office romance between Commander Eve, played by Gong Hyo-jin, and Gong Ryong (Lee Min-ho).

Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin lead the space romance drama When The Stars Gossip

Adorning the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist), Lee Min-ho's character follows the story of a space tourist at the space station with a secret mission. He is also the future son-in-law of one of the richest conglomerates in Korea, MZ Group. His secrecy raises several questions as the story progresses.

On the other hand, Gong Hyo-jin is playing the role of Commander Eve Kim, who wishes to dutifully take on her first mission as a commander. As a perfectionist, she is wary of mistakes and strictly adheres to the rules, and a variable like Gong Ryong is seen as an unwelcome guest by Eve Kim.

Mr. Plankton actor Oh Jung-se is taking on the role of Kang Kang-soo, a research scientist working at the space station. Having lived a carefree life as the second son of an influential family, his sudden venture into space will bring about new adventures and revelations.

A still of Oh Jung-se from When The Stars Gossip (Image via X/@netflixkcontent)

Han Ji-eun is playing the role of Gong Ryong's girlfriend and the only remaining heir of MZ Group's chairman, Choi Go-eun. Further, Kim Joo-hun and My Liberation Notes' actress Lee El will be adorning the role of significant members of MCC's Ground Control Centre, connecting the Earth to space.

When The Stars Gossip has been directed by Park Shin-woo, who has provided his direction to hit K-dramas such as It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Lovestruck in the City, Don't Dare to Dream, Encounter, and more.

The upcoming drama is Lee Min-ho's second project in two years

Born on June 22, 1987, Lee Min-ho rose to fame with his role of Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers, for which he was also given the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His other notable works include The Heirs, alongside Park Shin-hye, The Legend of Blue Sea with actress Jun Ji-hyun, and The King: Eternal Monarch alongside Kim Go-eun.

Lee made his Hollywood debut in 2022, in the Apple TV+ period drama Pachinko, as the lead character Koh Hansu - a mysterious merchant. The series has received extensive critical acclamation and positive reviews. Created by Soo Hugh, the drama is a television adaptation of the 2017 novel by Min Jin-lee, which follows four generations of a Korean family, from 1915 to 1989.

After the two seasons of Pachinko, When The Stars Gossip is the actor's second series in two years, the filming of which began in April 2022 and ended around February 2023.

The upcoming series is confirmed to premiere on tvN on January 4, 2025, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 PM KST. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in selected regions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback